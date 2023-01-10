The Ultimate 4WD Tyre Safety Checklist

Introduction

Driving a 4WD is an adventure, but it also requires some extra preparation. This includes checking that each tire on your car is in good shape and fit for purpose. Your vehicle’s tyres are the only thing holding you to the road, so make sure they are properly maintained and not worn out or damaged. Here’s our ultimate checklist for how to check your 4WD:

Tyre selection

Tyre selection is based on the vehicle type, terrain type and tyre size.

If a specific tyre size is required by law for your vehicle, ensure that you choose one that meets this requirement. However, it’s important to remember that there are limits to what can be changed – for example, wider tyres can only be fitted if there is sufficient clearance in your wheels to allow them look at 4WD tyres in Gold Coast. Also, check that your suspension can handle the extra load from larger tyres.

Tyre pressure

Check the tyre pressure of your vehicle regularly.

Inflate to the correct pressure recommended by the manufacturer.

Use a tyre pressure gauge, as they are more accurate than air compressors and will ensure that you’re not over or under-pressurising your tyres.

Ensure that you have an easy-to-access, working tyre pressure warning light on your dash so that if one of your tyres degrades in performance, it can be fixed immediately before any damage is done to other parts of your car (or yourself!). Low tyre pressure can cause:

Poor fuel economy

Increased wear and tear on other components such as brakes and suspension

Tyre rotation

Tyre rotation is a vital part of tyre maintenance, as it helps ensure wear is even across the tread and prevents damage to your tyres. Tires should be rotated every 6,000 km (3,728 mi) or every 12 months, whichever comes first.

Whether you have front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive will determine which tyres are mounted on the front axle and which are mounted on the back. Each set of four tyres should be in its unique position when it comes time to rotate them (front left – rear right; front right – rear left). If you don’t rotate your tyres regularly enough, this can lead to uneven wear patterns developing over time, which may result in premature tire wear and an overall reduction in fuel efficiency for your vehicle.

Tyre tread

Tyre tread is measured in millimeters. A tyre with a minimum tread depth of 1.6 mm will perform best in wet weather conditions, and it should be checked when the tyre is cold, as this provides an accurate measurement. You can use a penny to check your tread depth. Place Lincoln’s head upside down in the grove of the tire, then move it around until you see his hairline at least halfway between Lincoln’s ears and his shoulders. If you can’t see any of his hairlines or only see part of them, then you need new tyres!

If you’re buying new tyres anyway, consider purchasing ones that have higher levels of siping (small cuts on the surface) or grooves which help channel water away from under your vehicle’s contact patch with the road surface

Tyre size and type

You need to know the size and type of your tyres, which are usually written on the tyre sidewall.

The tyre size identifies its circumference and width, while the type refers to whether it is a radial (R) or bias (B) tyre. The difference between these two types is how they are constructed, with one being stronger but more rigid, while the other is lighter but less durable. Both have their uses in 4WDs—for example, R-rated tyres are suitable for driving on sealed roads and light off-road use as they have a better grip on wet surfaces; B-rated tyres can be used for moderate to aggressive off-roading and heavy load carrying.

Properly check your 4WD tyres to ensure you are safe on the road

Check your tyre pressure. You should be checking the pressure of your tyres at least once a month, if not more often depending on the type and condition of your tyres. If you do not have a tyre gauge, then it is best to take 4WD Tyres to a reputable mechanic or tyre expert for them to check and fill up your tyres with air as necessary.

Ensure you have enough tread depth. Tread depth is important because it provides traction between your tyres and the road surface when driving in wet conditions and prevents hydroplaning (when water builds up between the tyre treads). When purchasing new 4WD Tyres, make sure they have enough tread depth for where you live – if possible buy ones that are suitable for off-road use but still safe enough for urban driving as well!

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you better understand the importance of checking your tyres. Keeping up with your tyre maintenance can seem like a hassle, but with the information in this post, we hope that you feel more confident and know what to look out for when doing so. By knowing these tips, you will be able to keep your car running at its best!