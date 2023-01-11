Introduction

This is a general Asphalt paver inspection checklist but should be an overall guide on what to look for. Make sure you follow the manufacturer’s recommended intervals.

Engine:

Check the oil level.

Check the coolant level.

Check fuel level.

Check battery charge and condition of cables and terminals, including starter cable if applicable.

Look for wear or damage on belts, hoses, pulleys, and other drive components that could lead to failure in the future. Also, look at pulley alignment; if it is misaligned it can cause premature belt wear or even breakage.

Clean the air filter and check/replace it as necessary (you may need an adapter). Make sure your air intake filter is not blocked with debris as this will reduce engine performance significantly by restricting airflow into the engine’s cylinders (you may need an adapter). If you find a problem with either of these filters then we highly recommend having them replaced before starting up your machine again so that you do not damage your equipment!

Controls / Operation:

As you operate the controls, look for:

Smooth operation. If the controls are jerky or stiff, they may need to be lubricated. If they are worn or damaged, they will need to be replaced. Check that all cables and wires function properly; wear on these parts can cause malfunctions in other components of the machine due to a lack of support and control.

Tightness. Check that all nuts and bolts are tight enough so that nothing comes loose during use, but not so tight as to make them difficult for someone else with no experience using your paver to loosen if necessary (i.e., if an emergency arises).

Wear and tear on moving parts such as cable guides or pulleys; excessive noise from motors; excessive vibration from engine mounting points; excessive oil leakage from any part of the machine (this could indicate poor maintenance practices over time).

Tracked Inspection:

Check for wear and tear on the tracks.

Look for leaks on the track frames.

Inspect bolts to ensure they’re tight.

If you think something might be broken or cracked, get a second opinion from an expert in asphalt pavers before making any repairs yourself.

Screed Inspection (Mechanical):

You should use a flashlight to inspect the screed for cracks, damage, and wear.

Check all bolts and screws for tightness.

You should also check for damaged or broken welds.

Inspect the bearings for wear as well as any worn-out links or pulleys attached to them.

Track Frame Inspection:

To inspect the track frame:

Check for cracks and signs of damage.

Look at the pins to see if they are bent, worn, or missing.

Check the nuts and bolts to make sure they are tight, if not tighten them with a wrench. If you need more leverage, use a socket wrench instead of an adjustable wrench so you don’t round off your nuts or bolts!

Inspect the track shoes to make sure they’re not loose or missing any parts (bolts, rivets, etc.). If any parts are damaged in any way contact us and we will send out replacements free of charge!

Arms, Brackets, Tie Rods, and Chains Inspection:

Check all bolts for tightness and looseness.

Check for cracks or broken welds.

Check for oil leaks.

Check for loose or broken parts, including brackets and tie rods, chains and sprockets, support arms, and rollers on equipment such as the asphalt paver drum. Make sure they are not bent or worn out so that they can’t hold up the weight of the machine when it is operating properly on its weight alone (without being lifted by a crane). If you find any problems with these components that don’t allow them to work properly as they should then they need to be replaced before using your asphalt pavers again after repairs have been made!

Undercarriage Inspection:

Remove the undercarriage components.

Check for wear, damage, and corrosion.

Check for oil leaks.

Check for hydraulic leaks:

Have a helper start the engine while you watch undercarriage components carefully to see if any oil or hydraulic fluid is leaking from them.

It may take several minutes before these leaks manifest themselves, so be patient if nothing appears immediately after starting up the engine.

Inspect all hoses: look at each hose end for cracks or other signs of damage; check that all clamps are secure; inspect both sides of every hose (one side will have a label).

