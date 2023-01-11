Fr8Auction Celebrates Eighth Great Year Supporting Front Row Motorsports

The Asset Liquidation Firm to Partner with McDowell and Smith in 2023

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 11, 2023) – Fr8Auctions, a staple partner of Front Row Motorsports (FRM), today announced its continued support of the organization for its eighth consecutive season. The Atlanta, Georgia-based asset recovery business has been one of the longest-tenured and loyal partners to FRM and has supported its growth into a winning and championship team.

Fr8Auctions began its partnership with FRM with support of its No. 34 team before supporting Georgia-native David Ragan during his tenure racing the No. 38 Ford. Now, for the second consecutive season, Fr8Auctions.com will partner with both the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell and the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, Zane Smith.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of FRM, Michael and Zane as they both build on their huge successes of 2022,” said Marcus Barela, Founder, Fr8 Auctions. “It was awesome to be part of the championship year with Zane, and watching Michael run his best statistical season in Cup to date only excites us more for what is coming this season for him and that team.”

Fr8Auctions, the leading asset recovery organization in the Southeast, will adorn the No. 34 Ford Mustang in both their home state and at marque NASCAR Cup Series events in 2023, starting at The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5.

Along with The Clash, Fr8Auctions.com will join McDowell’s No. 34 car at both the Atlanta Motor Speedway events, the All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and finally the regular-season finale at the Daytona International Speedway.

“This is a big milestone to be celebrated and admired,” said McDowell. “Fr8Auctions has been a loyal supporter of Front Row Motorsports and have been a critical part of our growth. It is great to have their continued support because we can’t continue to get better without their support. We have bigger goals this season and Fr8Auctions.com will get us started in the right direction at The Clash and be with us all season.”

Smith and the Ford F-150 team will run the Fr8Auctions.com branding at the Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, March 18. Smith hopes to bring Fr8Auctions.com a win at their home track.

“We really want to get the Fr8Auctions.com Ford into victory lane at Atlanta during their race event this year,” said Smith. “That is a goal that we have this season. Also, they were one of the biggest supporters of our program last season, and I am excited to have Fr8Auctions.com with us as we chase our second championship together.”

Fr8Auctions partners with freight lines, distribution companies, and consumer product-based businesses to help sell excess, discontinued or damaged inventory outside of traditional distribution channels. Utilizing industry leading merchandising techniques, product presentations, and a competitive bidding environment, Fr8Auctions offers both their partners and buyer’s opportunities to maximize returns on their investments. Buyers can also access online (sealed bid) auctions to bid on the thousands of pallets of merchandise, which can range from gas grills to ceiling fans and cleaning products.

In addition, Fr8Auctions also supports The Brave Like Wyatt Foundation.

The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor the memory of Wyatt Hatcher, who loved life and loved superheroes. He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and had a heart transplant before his second birthday. The transplant allowed Hatcher to enjoy nine more years of life and had even beat cancer. However, the chemotherapy medication had damaged the donor heart and Hatcher passed in January of 2022. The Brave Like Wyatt mission was then born to help ease the burden of families dealing with similar circumstances by contributing to community resources, providing financial assistance for household bills, travel and when needed, funeral expenses.

“It is also really special to be able to continue our support of the Brave Like Wyatt Foundation,” added McDowell. “The motorsports community has always been about giving back and supporting others in need. Nobody defines that better than Marcus Barea (founder, Fr8Auctions.com) and his team.”

You can learn more at www.bravelikewyatt.com.

For more information about Fr8 Auctions, visit www.Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8 Auctions on Twitter at @fr8auctions and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Fr8Auctions.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.