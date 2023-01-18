INTRODUCING SCREEN TO SPEED POWERED BY PENNZOIL: FOR WOMEN BY WOMEN

Init Esports, a woman-led esports company, and Pennzoil worked together to create Screen to Speed powered by Pennzoil, a sim racing digital tournament designed to give female racers around the world the opportunity to participate in this first-of-its-kind event. The sim racing show will take viewers, supporters, and women in the esports industry on a real-life journey to discover hidden talent in motorsports.

Stefy Bau, founder of Init Esports, and Victoria Thomas, co-owner of KellyMoss Road and Race, teamed up to create this initiative with a mission of raising awareness and opportunities for females in the motorsports industry. Since sim racing is a direct link to the type of competition in the motorsports industry, this digital tournament will educate women and incentivize them to share in their mission and journey to bring more women into motorsports.

Between December 15, 2022, and February 12, 2023, women can sign up to race in the tournament, with the chance to participate in real life at the grand finale show in Las Vegas on March 4, 2023, during the weekend of the Pennzoil 400. The tournament is split into three separate phases, giving racers an opportunity to take part in some friendly competition.

Phase 1 began on December 15, 2022 with an asynchronous digital competition where sim racers can compete in Time Attack via iRacing. Registered participants will be able to spin as many laps as they can within a given timeframe, racing virtually on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway circuit in the Ford Next Gen NASCAR vehicle. Phase 1 will conclude on February 12, 2023, and the top 20 finalists will be chosen. Of the 20 finalists, 15 will be drivers that have the fastest lap time and highest social reach, with an additional 5 social media influencers.

The 20 finalists will then meet in Las Vegas for Phase 2, which is an in-person battle taking place on March 4, 2023. In this round, drivers will compete in Next Level Racing cockpit simulators while receiving coaching tips from KellyMoss Road and Race racer, Sabré Cook. Fans will be able to tune into the event live via stream on March 4 via Twitch, YouTube, and ESTV.

The winner will be announced on March 6, 2023 during Phase 3. The grand prize for the winning driver is $15,000 cash, a racing simulator, and a real-life track event with the KellyMoss Porsche race team. Throughout the competition, prizes will also be available to participants, including a trip to the live show in Las Vegas, an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with a professional female racer, gaming equipment, and much more.

To learn more about Screen to Speed Powered by Pennzoil head to their website and follow along on Twitter and Instagram.