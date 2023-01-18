Ruedebusch Development and Construction Announces Cornerstone Partnership with Todd Gilliland

Company Increases Partnership with Gilliland During Sophomore Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 18, 2023) – Ruedebusch Development and Construction (RDC) is building a future with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team. The full-service commercial construction and real estate development company becomes one of the the anchor partners of the sophomore NASCAR Cup Series driver. The RDC branding will be featured on Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Performance Mustang in five events in 2023.

A new and bolder RDC logo and design will debut this season in March at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and continuing throughout the year at the Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway, WWT Raceway, and the Nashville Superspeedway.

RDC most notably adorned the No. 38 car last season when Gilliland earned his career-best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series with a fourth-place result on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The company is now hoping their support of Gilliland will lead to more great results.

“We are excited to continue with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland in 2023 by expanding our program this year,” said Carl Ruedebusch, Owner, Ruedebusch Development and Construction. “Todd showed a tremendous amount of growth throughout his rookie campaign, and we are excited to watch him continue to become a winning driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Gilliland shares in the excitement with RDC in the new season.

“It is amazing to have the continued support of Mr. Ruedebusch and Ruedebusch Development and Construction this season,” said Gilliland. “We were able to accomplish many things in my rookie season, and I believe we can take the next steps in 2023. We can’t do any of it without the support of everyone at RDC and I’m hoping to make them proud.”

RDC has the ability to combine commercial real estate development, design build construction, commercial real estate brokerage, and commercial real estate consulting services or contract them individually. RDC has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters, and to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.

For more information, visit www.ruedebusch.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.