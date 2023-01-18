THE No. 93 HARRISON CONTRACTING COMPANY NSX GT3 EVO22 BEGINS MAIDEN MICHELIN ENDURANCE CUP CAMPAIGN AT THE ROAR BEFORE THE ROLEX 24

Deland, Fla. (January 18, 2022) — The No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 hits the track this week for practice and qualifying as the team begins their maiden campaign in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Series Michelin Endurance Cup at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. The RELY on Red Acura machine will be piloted by Ashton Harrison, Kyle Marcelli, Danny Formal and Ryan Briscoe. The No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura GT3 effort by Racers Edge Motorsports will be in partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) with Andretti Autosport.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 is the traditional lead up event to the prestigious Rolex 24-hour race to kick off the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The event is comprised of the first official 2023 on-track sessions for competitors, culminating in the Sunday afternoon qualifying sessions to set the grid for the 61st running of America’s most prestigious endurance event which will appropriately include a field of 61 entries in five classes of sportscars.

Ashton Harrison made her IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series debut in the 2022 Mobil 12 Hours of Sebring in the GTD Pro class with Racers Edge Motorsports and then went on to claim the 2022 SRO Pro-Am championship with the team, winning 4 races along the way. Harrison is also a veteran of four seasons in the IMSA sanctioned Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) series with Wayne Taylor Racing. For 2023, she enters her first full season in the top-tier IMSA series with the first green flag at the Roar. Seasoned sportscar veteran Kyle Marcelli also joined Harrison at Sebring in 2022 for a top-10 result in the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22. Marcelli and the teams’ third endurance driver, Danny Formal, have shared the stable with Harrison, so the three will bring their experience together into the Racers Edge with WTRAndretti pit box. Three-time Rolex 24 winner Ryan Briscoe will join the trio for the twice-around-the-clock kickoff of the 2023 season.

The No. 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 begins practice sessions this Friday around Daytona International Speedway’s historic 3.56-mile, 12-turn road course circuit.

The Roar Before the 24, the qualifying event for the 2023 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, runs January 20th-22nd with qualifying at 1:25 p.m. ET on the 22nd. Full coverage can be streamed on IMSA.TV starting at 1:20 p.m. ET. Practice for the Rolex 24 starts on January 26th, with the green flag for the legendary endurance race waving on the 28th at 1:40 p.m. Live coverage is available on Peacock for the full 24-hour cycle, alternate coverage on USA Network, and the final hours and victory celebrations available on NBC starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on the 29th.

No 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo 22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Kyle Marcelli:

“I’m very much looking forward to the 61st running of the Rolex 24 in the No 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22. It’s obviously a challenging and grueling race—essentially The Super Bowl of sports car racing to start off the season. There’s no question that the GTD class is arguably the most competitive category and most difficult category to win. We have good tools and a strong driver lineup, a strong team in Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti, strong car in the NSX platform, and we definitely have a chance at that podium. We need to execute to the best of our ability and hope for a little bit of luck, and the result will take care of itself. We have a great shot at it, and I’m very excited for the race.”

Ashton Harrison:

“I’m super excited for the Roar and to get back behind the wheel of the No 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22. I’ve been preparing and working hard since our test in December. We’ve had some calls and meetings as a team to really start to gel and everyone has high expectations for each other and for WTR Andretti, so I think the Racers Edge team is planning to come out of the gate strong. We’ll see how we stack up to the other teams after this week, and can then be even more prepared for the 24. I’m anxious to get started at my first Roar event. I think it’s just so special I get to share this experience and this season with Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti and my teammates.”

Ryan Briscoe:

“I’m excited to head back to Daytona and get behind the wheel of the No 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 with a chance to win another Rolex. When I last teamed with WTR in 2020, we finished on the top step of the podium. But my wife is super needy and says she needs one for each wrist. I also have 2 daughters who really like shiny objects. Most importantly, the partnership between Racers Edge Motorsports and WTRAndretti puts us in a great spot to win in a very competitive GTD class, and I really look forward to working with Ashton, Kyle and Danny. You never take these opportunities for granted.”

Danny Formal:

“This will be my first Roar Before the 24 and Rolex 24, and I’m super excited to be a part of the Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti and this amazing racing family, and to share the No 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 with Ashton, Ryan and Kyle. We developed a great relationship in the test we did in early December, and I’m getting to know everyone on the Racers Edge crew. Their resume speaks for itself and I’m looking forward to being part of this Michelin Endurance Cup program this year in IMSA. I’m ready to give all I have, and hopefully in two weeks’ time, we’ll all have that shiny new Rolex.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti is also proudly sponsored by Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD).