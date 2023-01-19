What Causes a Truck Rollover Accident?

It’s frightening to think that, as recently as 2020, 50% of large truck occupant deaths occurred when their vehicles rolled over. Of course, when a truck rolls over it could also put others at risk.

But what are some of the common causes of a truck rollover accident? If you aren’t aware of the main culprits, this could increase your chances of your truck rolling over with potentially disastrous consequences. While it’s important to always be alert for any risks when driving, here are 4 possible truck rollover accident sources to look out for.

Keep reading to learn more.

System Failures

You don’t expect it to happen, but your vehicle’s braking or steering systems could fail, leaving you with little or no control. Even if you are traveling at a reduced speed, you could veer off the road or hit a barrier, overturning your truck in the process.

To reduce the risk of a system failure, take the time to check your vehicle’s parts for signs of wear and tear. It’s also essential to have your truck serviced on a regular basis.

Tire Blowouts

If tires are underinflated or worn out, they could blow out while you’re driving. You may be able to bring your truck to a safe stop, but it’s also possible you’ll lose control and your vehicle could roll over. This could be especially scary if you’re traveling at a high speed when the blowout occurs.

Performing a tire check before you set off on a journey can help you identify if they’re in good condition.

Incorrectly Loaded Cargo

If you see an overturned truck, the cause may be poorly loaded cargo. For example, if heavy goods are all stacked on one side of the vehicle, this could affect the truck’s handling. In addition, if cargo is not secure, this could lead to it moving around while the vehicle is in motion, contributing to a rollover accident.

Driver Error

Unfortunately, many truck crashes are caused by drivers making avoidable mistakes. This could include a driver using their mobile phone while driving, being on the road while overly tired, or trying to eat and drive at the same time.

These behaviors could lead to a driver having an accident with another road user, resulting in injury or worse. If you’ve been in a collision with a truck driver, you may be interested in hiring truck accident attorney details.

Reduce Your Risk of Having a Truck Rollover Accident

A truck rollover accident can pose a severe risk to life and property, and you’ll want to take every possible precaution. It’s crucial to always keep your vehicle in roadworthy condition, and to ensure your cargo is secure. You should also check your tires regularly, and ensure you drive in a responsible manner.

This could help you avoid having a serious rollover accident in your truck.

If you’ve found this truck rollover accident article helpful, be sure to read more of our informative blog posts.