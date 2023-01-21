Horizon Hobby and ARRMA RC Introduces Limited Edition Replica Body of Michael McDowell No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 21, 2023) – Horizon Hobby and ARRMA has introduced a limited edition No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang that Michael McDowell raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Only 1,200 pieces have been produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.

The body is only available for purchase in store at consumers local hobby shop. Horizon Hobby did this to support the local hobby shop and is not available for sale online. Pre-orders are filling now with an expected delivery date of mid-March.

“This is such a cool project to be a part of,” said McDowell. “Growing up, I started in RC racing and it’s cool to see what I raced at Daytona come to life as a best-performing RC body. And this is a great way to get to your local hobby shop and get involved or continue your passion for the hobby.”

Fans can go to https://www.horizonhobby.com/product/limited-edition-no.34-ford-mustang-nascar-cup-series-body-infraction-6s/ARA410017.html to preview the body.

ABOUT HORIZON HOBBY

Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.