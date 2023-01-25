Cirkul, a Modern Beverage Platform and One of the Fastest Growing CPG Companies in US, Expands Partnership with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Lexington, N.C. (January 25, 2023) – Cirkul, a modern beverage platform known for its patented flavor cartridges, returns to Kaulig Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) as a primary partner on the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro piloted by Daniel Hemric. Cirkul will sponsor 14 races throughout the 2023 season, deepening its partnership with Kaulig Racing.

Cirkul and Kaulig Racing joined forces during the 2022 season, where the modern beverage platform served as the primary partner for nine NXS races and one NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race with Hemric.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Cirkul for the 2023 season,” Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing, says. “I love the product and the benefits it has; I know our team does too. We stress the importance of taking care of ourselves and the health of all our employees at Kaulig Racing. Having a partner like Cirkul that supports us on and off the track is huge.”

“Sports are an important way for us continue to reach more people as consumers from all walks of life prefer drinking water over other beverages,” said Andy Gay President and co-founder of Cirkul. “NASCAR’s vibrant and passionate fanbase is a fantastic vehicle to promote and grow awareness of Cirkul. Kaulig Racing and Daniel Hemric are amazing collaborators, and we’re excited to do more with the team this season.”

Cirkul’s innovative water bottle and cartridge system is taking the beverage industry into the future by giving consumers a healthier, more convenient, and customizable beverage. With over 50 delicious flavors, Cirkul makes drinking water easier by enabling consumers to flavor their water sip by sip. Truly allowing consumers to drink “your water your way,” Cirkul will continue to boast their bottle to NASCAR fans.

“I’m super pumped to have Cirkul back with the team for the 2023 season,” Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro and 2021 NXS Champion, says. “Hydration is key to stay at peak performance, and Cirkul helps me achieve that. I am proud to represent them, and I look forward to continuing to grow together.”

The No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro will return to the track with Daniel Hemric on Saturday, February 18 for The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway.





About Cirkul:

Cirkul, Inc. is a beverage technology company that’s bringing the bottled beverage industry into the 21st century by unlocking e-commerce and personalization with a patented flavor cartridge that reduces the shipping weight and volume of bottled beverages by over 95%, reduces plastics by 84%, and helps consumers drink more water by enabling them to personalize the flavor of their water, sip by sip. Through their cartridge technology, Cirkul offers over 50 unique beverages – all with zero sugar, zero calories, and no artificial flavors or colors. Cirkul is available at DrinkCirkul.com.

About Kaulig Racing:

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith.

To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.