Introduction

While it’s unlikely that you’ll need a full-length article on when do border collie dogs shed, I’m willing to write one for you. I just want to make sure we’re all on the same page here—I don’t want any confusion or surprises later on down the road. So let’s get started and get this ball rolling!

Spring coat

Spring is a time of renewal when the earth bursts with new life and all things are bright and fresh. And yet for border collie owners the spring coat can be anything but. The warmer weather means an increased shedding period for your four-legged friend.

As much as you love your dog during their winter coat, you’re probably even more in love with their summer one—the softer texture and lighter color make them seem so much more fun to play with! But it comes at a cost: this light-feeling fur tends to tangle more easily than its winter counterpart (and if they get tangled up too much they won’t be able to go out on walks), plus there are some potential health problems associated with it as well!

Summer coat

If you have a border collie, you probably know that they shed. It’s not really something you can avoid if you own a dog, but it can be annoying to clean up after your furry friend.

But when do border collies shed? And what kind of coat do they have?

In the summer months, border collies typically shed their winter coats and grow new ones. These summer coats are short and smooth, making them easy to maintain without much effort on your part! In fact, these types of coats require very little maintenance at all—just brush them once or twice per week and make sure they have access to water at all times so their skin stays hydrated!

Autumn hair loss

Hair loss in dogs is a common problem and can happen for a variety of reasons. It’s important to understand the cause of hair loss before you decide how to treat it.

The two most common types of hair loss are alopecia and telogen effluvium. Alopecia is characterized by patchy balding that may occur anywhere on your pet’s body, though it’s more likely to affect your dog’s tail than other areas. Telogen effluvium is also known as “matting,” since the fur becomes matted and tangled rather than falling out completely.

If you notice that your dog has been losing its coat during an unusually hot or humid summer, this could be due to alopecia or telogen effluvium—but there are other causes as well! Your vet will be able to diagnose the problem based on what they find when examining their patient; if this isn’t possible (for example if you’re unable to get into see them right away), try taking pictures so that they’ll have evidence available when they finally do see you again later down the road (which might only be days).

Winter coat

The winter coat is the thickest and most protective layer. It’s usually double coated, with an undercoat that’s soft and dense and an outer coat that’s longer and coarser. Your Border Collie should shed both coats during the summer months—but will likely keep its thicker winter coat until fall hits again.

The coats of border collies change each season, but you can prepare for this with a proper grooming routine.

There are three main coat changes you should be aware of in your border collie.

Spring is a good time to start brushing the undercoat out of the top coat, but only if you want the hair to grow through with more volume and thickness. You can also do this in the fall, which will help prepare for winter—although it’s not necessary if your dog has a shorter coat than most border collies.

In summer, there’s no need to brush at all; instead, focus on keeping them cool by giving them plenty of water or cooling treats such as frozen peanut butter or bananas (without any sugar added).

In wintertime, it may seem like there’s no way out when it comes to shedding—but you can take measures now by picking up extra food supplies so that your dog has enough calories stored up during its molt cycle (which lasts about three weeks).

Conclusion

There are many different types of border collies, and they all have their own unique coat. As you can see, there are four different seasonal changes in the winter, spring, and autumn coats of these dogs. We hope this article has helped you to understand “when do border collie dogs shed”?

