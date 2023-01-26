RFK Racing, Solomon Plumbing Announce Partnership Renewal

Michigan-Based Plumbing Company to Serve as Primary for Four Races on No. 6 in 2023

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) – RFK Racing has announced that Solomon Plumbing, who joined the team in 2022, has expanded its partnership in 2023 and beyond. The Michigan-based company will serve as the primary for multiple races on NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford this season, kicking off at Richmond Raceway in April.

“We’re thrilled to have our friends at Solomon Plumbing back with us for more races and action in 2023,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “Any time we retain partners in this sport, it is a positive for our team as it proves that our marketing activations and platforms are successful off the track. Danny (Solomon Plumbing CEO) and his team have been amazing to work with thus far, and we look forward to more great adventures this season.”

Solomon specializes in plumbing and fire services for new development, construction and complete remodeling. With roots in New Hudson, Michigan, as well as a North Carolina office, Solomon is the developer’s choice to provide turn-key plumbing and fire solutions from start to finish for multi-unit housing, high rise buildings and complete residential developments.

Solomon originally joined the team as a one-race partner for Keselowski at the Bristol Dirt Race last season. They went on to serve as the primary for the summer Atlanta and fall Kansas races as well. This season, Solomon will be the primary for the No. 6 team at multiple races including Richmond (April 2), Nashville (June 25), Darlington (Sept. 3) and Talladega (Oct. 1).

Keselowski is a two-time winner at Richmond, most recently visiting victory lane three years ago, with 12 top-10s in 26 starts. He has just two starts at Nashville in the Cup Series, and has one win at Darlington along with nine top-10s. At Talladega he has the most wins of any active driver with six.

Keselowski enters his second season at RFK and 14th full season in the NCS. With 35 Cup wins to his credit, he is set to make his 500th Cup start in 2023.

About Solomon Plumbing

We specialize in plumbing and fire services for new development, construction and complete remodeling. We are the developer’s choice to provide turn-key plumbing and fire solutions from start to finish. This includes multi-unit housing, high rise buildings and complete residential developments. We are committed to fulfilling your plumbing and fire needs with honesty and integrity, exceeding your expectations for service, quality, and value.

Solomon Plumbing has been developing long term business relationships across the United States with a strong reputation for high quality craftsmanship and service commitment. Contact us today to discuss your next project.

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 36th season in 2023, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.