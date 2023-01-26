Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Quincy Compressor to NASCAR Cup Series

Compressor Manufacturer to Partner with Gilliland and McDowell

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 26, 2023) – Quincy Compressor, a Bay Minette, Alabama-based compressor manufacturer, will make their NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2023 in a partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). The program is highlighted by a three-race primary race schedule with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team. In addition, Quincy Compressor will partner with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team in one event.

Founded in 1920, Quincy Compressor is a leading designer and manufacturer of reciprocating and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum pumps and a full line of air treatment components. Headquartered in Bay Minette, Alabama, Quincy has built its reputation on quality and rugged reliability, building tough air compressors for the most demanding applications.. With a legacy spanning over one hundred years, they are excited to bring their “True Blue” brand to NASCAR’s premiere series and to its millions of passionate fans.

“Our relationship with Front Row Motorsports will allow us to continue to grow the Quincy brand and showcase our products and capabilities,” said Ashley Gates, Marketing and Communications Manager, Quincy Compressor. “The team at Front Row Motorsports and its drivers Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell will be great ambassadors for our company and we want to be a part of the continued success of the team. We are looking forward to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and this new partnership.”

Gilliland will carry the Quincy Compressor colors three times throughout the year beginning at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April, the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in September, and finishing at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in October.

“It is really cool to have a multiple-race partnership with a new partner such as Quincy Compressor,” said Gilliland. “We’re growing in my second season with FRM, evident by our partnership announcements, and it’s just going to make our whole program better. I’m ready to start this season.”

For McDowell, Quincy will be the primary partner at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.

“It is always great to welcome new partners to FRM,” said McDowell. “I echo what Todd says about all these partnership announcements and having a new company like Quincy Compressor join the team, it just proves that we’re growing and getting better. Now, we want to get the fans excited about Quincy Compressor and see everything they have to offer.”

To learn more about Quincy Compressor, fans are encouraged to visit their website at www.quincycompressor.com

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.