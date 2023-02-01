Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB To Promote Sunseeker Resorts on No. 42 Chevrolet

STATESVILLE, North Carolina (Feb. 1, 2022) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is proud to announce their continued partnership Sunseeker Resorts and the new driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson. Sunseeker Resorts, which sponsored the No. 42 Chevrolet last season for three events, will be present on Gragson’s racecar for multiple races in 2023, beginning with this weekend’s “Clash” at the L.A. Coliseum.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, one of the most highly anticipated new hotels opening in 2023, is set to become one of Florida’s most sought-resort destination. As a newly emerging brand and largest new-build resort in all of Southwest Florida, Sunseeker Resort will offer top-tier luxury accommodations, unmatched poolside experiences, state-of-the-art event spaces, championship-level golfing, and an expansive collection of signature dining.

“Sunseeker Resorts could not be more excited to partner with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Noah Gragson on the No. 42 car this season,” said Sunseeker Resort President & Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins. “We know there is a deep root of race-car history here in Florida and are thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to introduce race-car fans throughout the season to our new world-class resort. “

Sunseeker Resorts will be hosting a highly anticipated grand opening celebration of their flagship resort when they open this Fall. The 22-acre waterfront resort will become a center of activity in Charlotte Harbor, offering visitors a portal to some of the finest amenities on the gulf coast. These include: 785 well-appointed guest rooms including 189 top-tier luxury suites, 117,000-square-feet of resort pool (set to become the largest on the Gulf Coast), full-service spa & salon, adult-only rooftop pool deck with panoramic harbor views, newly built 18-hole golf course and a 25,000 square-foot food hall. The resort is just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) and easily accessible from several major international airports including Fort Myers (RSW), Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ), St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) and Tampa (TPA).

“I’m proud to represent Sunseeker Resorts on my No. 42 Chevy this season. There is so much excitement going on at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB right now, I’m looking forward to what kind of exposure we can get for Sunseeker in NASCAR and hopefully we can take them to victory lane.” said Gragson.

Fans can watch the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series make its on-track debut this weekend in Los Angeles, California at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Tune-in to FOX at 8:00 PM ET as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB makes its highly anticipated official on-track debut in the exhibition race ahead of the 65th-annual DAYTONA 500.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORTS CHARLOTTE HARBOR:

Opening Fall 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida’s Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants and a 25,000-square-foot multi-venue experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, seven retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as “The King”, earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. LEGACY M.C.’s vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today’s most iconic drivers.

LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.