Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Kaulig Racing competed in the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in 2022, as AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley raced their way into the main event, avoiding elimination.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

During the 2022 Busch Light Clash, Allmendinger qualified 21st and quickly worked his way through the field, spending 63 laps inside the top-10 and finishing ninth overall.

After improving 12 spots, Allmendinger tied with Erik Jones for most-positions-gained during the main event.

“I’m really pumped to kick the season off in LA at the Clash. We had a lot of fun there last year, and Kaulig Racing had a good amount of success. It’s a cool event to have a non-points race at to start the year. Overall, I’m excited to get the season going and pick the momentum up from where we finished off last season. Hopefully, we’ll start the year off strong and continue that through the whole season.” – AJ Allmendinger on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

After qualifying third overall in the 2022 Busch Light Clash, Justin Haley went on to win his respective heat race, leading all 25 laps in the event

Haley started third in the main event and was a front runner for the majority of the race, before tangling with reigning champion, Kyle Larson, relegating him to a 19th-place finish.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to LA after the speed and potential we showed last year at the Clash. It took a while to get a feel for the car, but being the first time working with Trent (Owens) as my crew chief, I thought we had a great weekend together. We qualified well and won our heat race, and now, we know even more about the NextGen car. Hopefully we have similar speed as last year along with the new knowledge we have about the car. Aside from the racing, it is a great event to be to be a part of before we kick off the season.” – Justin Haley on Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.