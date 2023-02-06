Best NASCAR drivers of all time

NASCAR is the biggest motorsport in the US and enjoys its popularity because of its competitiveness. It all started in 1948, and since then, NASCAR has reached greater heights, attracting the masses and young drivers who aspire to become NASCAR racers. Perhaps those who are able to reach the highest level take pride in what they do.

The primary reason for NASCAR’s acceptance was the use of stock cars in the races. So it made more sense and relatable for anyone to become a NASCAR racer.

The first purely stock car race was held in 1949, and there are now 38 races in a 10-month-long season. Each season starts in February and ends in November. Hopefully, this year will be another thrilling season.

Speaking of racers, Kyle Busch holds the record for the most wins, only three racers have seven championships, and Jeff Gordon has the record for the most consecutive wins.

Today, we will explore more drivers who may not have world records but are highly regarded and considered the best racers of all time. Besides, these races are exhilarating and an attractive prospect for sports betting for fans.

David Pearson

One of the greatest names in NASCAR history. David Pearson, also known as the Silver Fox, was a successful racer of his time. He still has the best winning percentage in the sport’s history. He won three Daytona 500 championships in 1966, 1968, and 1969. David passed away in 2018 but was deservingly inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

In his career, David won 105 races and had a stellar tally of 113 poles. He was renowned for his versatility on the track and his rivalry with Richard Petty. It was a treat to watch him race. Therefore, he is still on the list of the best NASCAR racers.

Jeff Gordon

Gordon elevated the sport and caught the attention of many with his unique multi-colored wheels. He got nicknamed the Rainbow Warrior and reached new heights because of his fascinating driving skills. Gordon won 93 out of 805 races and cemented his place in NASCAR sports history.

He also has 4 cup series championships and three commendable seasons with 10 or more wins. The Rainbow Warrior debuted in 1992, and in 2019, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. His long journey from being a television announcer to the co-owner of Hendrick Motorsports is inspiring for new drivers.

Richard Petty

Richard is one of the most successful racers in NASCAR. He held the record for most victories for a long time. But it does not change the fact that Petty was a great successor to his father. He got the nickname “the king” because he is one of the racers to win 7 cup series championships.

His most success came in the pre-modern era, and yet holds the record for the most wins in a season. Richard Petty is a respected name for many aspirational drivers who look up to him.

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie is probably the modern NASCAR legend and might be the greatest NASCAR racer of the new age. It is because he is the only racer to win five consecutive cup series championships.

He has 83 cup series wins and holds one of the best-winning percentages. In his career, Jimmie has won 7 championships and the driver of the year award five times. Moreover, he won Dakota 500 twice before saying farewell to his racing career in 2020. He was consistent and won races in different formats, which makes him a legendary racer.