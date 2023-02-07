Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series

Ambetter Health and Wellcare to Serve as Primary and Associate Partners Across the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Starting at Daytona in February

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 7, 2023) – Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith.

The partnership – which will feature Ambetter Health, a leading provider of health insurance offerings on the Health Insurance Marketplace, and Wellcare, which offers a wide range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) – starts at Daytona International Speedway in February when Smith attempts to qualify for his second career NCS start and first Daytona 500 aboard the No. 36 Wellcare Ford Mustang.

“I’m fortunate to have a great sponsor of Centene’s stature to step up and support me and Front Row Motorsports as I look to gain racing experience in the NASCAR Cup Series while at the same time defending the NASCAR Craftsman title,” said the 23-year-old Smith. “I’m excited to represent Ambetter Health and Wellcare as Centene continues to grow their involvement in NASCAR and their healthcare presence across the United States.”

As the cornerstone partner for Smith’s previously announced part-time 2023 NCS plans, Centene will be primary sponsor for five additional NCS races aboard the chartered No. 38 car at the following race tracks: Phoenix Raceway (March, Wellcare), Talladega Superspeedway (April, Wellcare), Sonoma Raceway (June, Wellcare), Texas Motor Speedway (September, Ambetter Health) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (October, Ambetter Health).

In addition to the six-race NCS primary car sponsorship, Centene will feature Ambetter Health as the primary sponsor of Smith’s NCTS No. 38 Ford 150 truck at Miami-Homestead Speedway on October 21. The comprehensive partnership also includes full season associate sponsorship on Smith’s No. 38 NCTS truck and on the No. 38 NCS car with driving duties split between Smith and Todd Gilliland. Smith is expected to race up to six of the 36 NCS points races in the No. 38 Ford.

“We want to welcome Centene Corporation to Front Row Motorsports,” said Bob Jenkins, owner, Front Row Motorsports. “This is an example of another well-respected and premier company to join our organization and the sport. Their support also allows us to move Zane up into the NASCAR Cup Series part-time and continue his growth while also helping us defend our NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. We’re excited for the year ahead.”

St. Louis, Mo.-based Centene is not new to the sport of NASCAR. Centene is a healthcare partner of Speedway Motorsports (SMI) and serves as a race track sponsor across several SMI properties, plus as the race entitlement sponsor of the Ambetter Health 400 NCS race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and the Ambetter Health 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July.

“We’re excited to partner with Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith to build on our relationship with racing fans across the country,” said Sarah London, Chief Executive Officer, Centene Corporation. “Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to further connect with racing fans and educate them on our mission to transform the health of our local communities and ensure everyone is able to access high-quality, affordable healthcare.”

ABOUT CENTENE CORPORATION

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene’s investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

ABOUT AMBETTER HEALTH

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage, and more.

ABOUT WELLCARE

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.