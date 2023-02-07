JD Motorsports and Mike’s Weather Page Unleash The Hurricane Awareness Machine

GAFFNEY, SC – The Mike’s Weather Page Hurricane Awareness Machine is set to take on the force known as Daytona on Saturday, February 18.

JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with Mike’s Weather Page, Firman Power Equipment, OneSource Restoration (OSR), Victory Powerline Services and Coastal Claims. These companies will sponsor Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Chevrolet entry in the Beef. It’s What for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18.

This special season-opening paint scheme will prominently feature Mike’s Weather Page, Firman Power Equipment, OneSource Restoration (OSR), Victory Powerline Services and Coastal Claims. In addition, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) will have a decal on the car to bring attention to those impacted by hurricanes.

“I’m excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 4 Mike’s Weather Page Powered by Firman Power Equipment Chevrolet as we kick off the 2023 season,” said Currey. “I really respect what Mike and his team of partners do to keep us informed about Hurricanes.”

“It is also just so cool that he is such a huge NASCAR fan and it gives me added confidence knowing his 1 million plus social media followers will be cheering for the No. 4 car as well,” Currey added.

“I am so excited to bring together some great partners involved in the storm industry to build the Hurricane Awareness Machine for Daytona,” said Mike Boylan, founder of Mike’s Weather Page. “Helping inform people about potential storms and being there for them before, during, and after is our collective goal. Growing up in Florida and being a huge NASCAR fan my entire life, this is a wonderful opportunity to be part of!”

The Beef. It’s What for Dinner. 300 is live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. EST.

About Mike’s Weather Page

Mike Boylan, a Florida native, is the creator of Mike’s Weather Page. Graduating from USF with a Marketing degree in 1996, Mike took an interest to the internet and website design. Being a weather fan his entire life and experiencing Florida’s active 2004 season, Mike created a weather website to make tracking the tropics easy. Joining social media in 2009, his audience has expanded globally now reaching over 2 million followers with his website becoming a ‘one stop shop for tropics’. Mike broadcasts live weather shows called the ‘Daily Brew’ on the tropics helping educate people and prepare, and even drives into storms bringing live coverage. Mike’s Weather Page has been accredited by NOAA, the NWS, FEMA, the Hurricane Hunters, National Meteorologists, the Weather Channel, Government officials, and several state county EOC’s. Mike just recently won the 2021 Governor’s Hurricane Conference Tropical Meteorology award. https://spaghettimodels.com/

About Firman Power Equipment

As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of portable generators, we pride ourselves on the unparalleled quality of our products. At FIRMAN we are committed to constant innovation. It’s not enough to be “as-good” as the competition, we strive to be better in every way that matters to our customers. FIRMAN provides the power you need when you need it plus expert guidance to conquer anything life throws your way. firmanpowerequipment.com

About OneSource Restoration

OneSource Restoration has quickly set the bar in storm response for electric utilities across the nation by putting safety and quality service first. We provide storm response resources that include qualified damage assessors, wire down guards, over 4000 distribution line workers, and service repair units. Our management team has over 150 years of combined service in the electric utility industry working on major hurricane and ice storm events. Our operators and staff averaging more than 20 years of experience in the utility construction business. When integrity, safety and service matter most, put our professionals to work on your next storm and see the OSR difference. onesourcerestorationllc.com

About Victory Powerline Sevices

Victory Powerline Services is an electric utility support company providing a superior level of service to our partners by utilizing only highly-qualified Journeyman Lineman and Engineers to oversee transmission and distribution construction and maintenance projects. Victory’s experienced team of professionals have an in-depth understanding of each project and use their experience to ensure successful project completion with optimized budgets, productivity, and quality, with safe work practices. Victory Powerline Services currently provides field construction coordinators, safety oversight, quality assurance inspectors, project managers and support staff for ongoing utility support, as well as term projects such as asset inspections, safety audits, supplemental storm support and specialized utility projects. Contact us at info@victorypowerlineservices.com so we can discuss how Victory can partner with you and put our experience to work for you.

About Coastal Claims Services, public insurance adjusters.

A public adjuster is a licensed claims adjuster who represents the insured policyholder in their insurance claim. We do not work for the insurance company. The team at Coastal Claims Service is here to work on your behalf to secure the best possible insurance settlement for all types of claims, both commercial and residential. We represent you, the business or homeowner, not the insurance company. If you have suffered storm damage, water damage, fire and smoke damage we can assist you with your claim. coastalclaims.net

JD Motorsports

Team Owner Johnny Davis first began fielding the No. 4 car in what is now the Xfinity Series in 1983 with Joe Henry Thurman as the driver. From 1983-1985, Davis and Thurman competed in 41 races and put the JD Motorsports name on the map. Although JDM has seen a sharp rise in on-track performance in the past few years, success is nothing new to this team. Years of good drivers and excellent runs have paved the way for what JDM is today. www.teamjdmotorsports.com

A.E. Engine

A.E. Engine is a full-service sports sales, marketing and content creation company. Founded in 2005 by sports publishing and marketing executives, A.E. Engine has earned a reputation for concepting, creating and delivering high-quality, premium content and programming for passionate fans. ae-engine.com