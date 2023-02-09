Flying Lizard Unveils Liveries for GT4 Racing Efforts in SRO America

SONOMA, Calif. (February 9, 2023) – In anticipation of the rapidly-approaching start of the 2023 SRO America race season, Flying Lizard Motorsports has revealed the liveries for the team’s three full-season Aston Martin Vantage GT4 entries.

As previously announced, 2021 GT America Powered by AWS champion Jason Bell joins the team, racing the No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage GT4. Bell recently finished second in the 2022 championship and is ready to begin another quest for the title at his home race of St. Petersburg March 3-5. The livery for Bell’s No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage GT will sport a black base with the iconic Lizard head on the hood and sides of the car, with yellow and white slanted lines accenting the look. The car will be sponsored by Fidelis Capital, providers of a private banking experience from an advisor-owned wealth management firm, providing comprehensive financial advisory services.

Elias Sabo’s pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars will trade in the neutral-colored livery for a bold orange and black look, representing the colors of primary sponsor 5.11 Tactical. The American apparel brand has been a strong supporter of SRO America, Sabo, and more recently, the Flying Lizard team, who proudly wear the brand’s apparel at every race event. The orange and black car will have the Lizard logo on the hood, and again sport the American flag on the roof, also representing Elias Sabo and Andy Lee, the two Americans who will pilot the car throughout the 2023 race season.

Bell will start the 2023 GT America Powered by AWS March 3-5 on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. The series will race in support of IndyCar’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and feature a pair of 40-minute, single-driver races. The GT America championship will continue to Sonoma Raceway at the end of the month, where the Pirelli GT4 America series will kick off it’s 2023 season. Both Bell and Sabo will compete separately in the GT America series, and Sabo will be joined by co-driver Andy Lee in GT4 America for the 60-minute pair of races. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 ABR Corp. and its subsidiaries, including 5.11, Inc., work with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

5.11 ABR Corp. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

5.11, 5.11 Tactical and Always Be Ready are registered trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.