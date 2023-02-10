Connor Hall Returns to Chad Bryant Racing to Compete Full-Time in Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour

HICKORY, N.C. (Feb. 10, 2023) — Up-and-coming racing sensation Connor Hall will return to Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) this season to compete full-time in the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series in the Late Model Stock division.

The 2023 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series campaign will mark the second time that Hall will be competing as a full-time driver in any motorsports division with a team other than his family-owned team.

“I am really looking forward to having another opportunity to work with Chad Bryant, Steven Civitarese and the rest of the CBR team,” said Hall.

“I am looking to improve on our successful season together and believe with a full-time effort in the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series, that we can contend for not only wins but the championship.

“I’m very thankful to have some of the best partners in the sport. TowneBank, Breeden Concrete, First Team Automotive and GXS Wraps will support our efforts this season and there’s no better way to thank them for their support than by putting them in the spotlight and in Victory Lane.”

The Hampton, Virginia, native showcased his ability behind the wheel after putting his No. 77 Chevrolet into the spotlight last season. By the end of 2022, the 25-year-old was not only contending for wins but out-qualified seasoned Late Model veterans and Xfinity Series mainstay drivers like Josh Berry and Jeb Burton by earning the pole in the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park – a huge accomplishment for the Chad Bryant-owned team.

Hall earned the pole in his opening race of the 2022 season at Caraway Speedway and contended for the win before experiencing a late-race setback. Last summer, he and Chad Bryant Racing secured the pole and his first win in the CARS Tour at Goodyear All American Speedway, as well as leading a whopping 95 laps in the event at Franklin County Speedway in Callaway, Virginia.

Chad Bryant, a championship-winning crew chief in the ARCA Menards Series, is focused on building a platform for Hall this season that will not only allow him to continue to showcase his impressive craft – but spotlight his team in his endeavor to become one of the predominant Late Model organizations on the tour.

“Connor can take this team to the top,” Bryant said. “He is a very talented driver and his work ethic inside and outside of the race car is what will steer not only to success in Victory Lane but hopefully a championship this season.

“He has worked very hard for this opportunity and Chad Bryant Racing is determined to use every resource available to us to put him in contention this season.”

Hall hails from a diverse background behind the wheel, honing experience in the ARCA Menards Series as well as the rebranded NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA Menards Series East). ​

TowneBank, Breeden Concrete, First Team Automotive, GXS Wraps, Knot Done Yet Sportfishing, Oasis Pools and Hardscapes, and Marlin Marine Electronics have all pledged their support for Hall this season.

Before the team’s attention shifts to the CARS Tour, Hall will kick off the 2023 season at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway for the eighth-annual Icebreaker race from February 10 – February 11, 2023 with race coverage live on FloRacing.

For more on Connor Hall, please like him on Facebook (Connor Hall Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@connorhallweb) and Twitter (@connorhallweb).

For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like us on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) and follow us on Instagram (@chadbryantracing) and Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).