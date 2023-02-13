Michael McDowell and No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Love’s Travel Stops returns as the primary sponsor for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team. The company is an American family-owned chain of over 500 truck stops and convenience stores across 41 states. Love’s partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) spans over a decade making them a staple in the NASCAR community.

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 will take place Wednesday, February 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Duels will air Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will take place Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Looking to capture his second Daytona 500, McDowell has been anxiously waiting to get back to Daytona International Speedway. Just two years ago, McDowell saw the checkered flag wave as he wrote his name down in history as a Daytona 500 winner. Going into his 15th season in the NASCAR Cup Series, McDowell starts his season with new crew chief Travis Peterson by his side.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Michael and I have been working hard to get to know each other better and to make sure we are communicating clearly leading up to this week. All the guys on our No.34 team have put in so much time and effort getting the Love’s Ford Mustang ready for the 500, and our new pit crew is looking great in practice. I am excited to get there and confident that everyone’s hard work will pay off as we look to start off the season with a strong performance.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Going into the 2023, I am confident that this team can put together a successful season. Everyone here at Front Row Motorsports has been working hard to get the car ready for Daytona. There were changes to the car, the safety updates, and we were all working hard once we got the chassis back for The Clash and now the Daytona 500.

“I think Travis, our engineers, and mechanics have put all their effort into giving us a good piece for Daytona. Now, it’s simply time to go execute.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.