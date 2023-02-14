Coca-Cola brings new premium race day experience to AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 14, 2023) – Coca-Cola is bringing a new premium fan experience to the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19.

With the new Coca-Cola Corner VIP Race Day Experience, fans can enjoy unrivaled pre-race access and exclusive experiences in the Coca-Cola’s Turn 1 VIP hospitality area, including a Q&A session with a Coca-Cola Racing Driver or Alumni.

“Coca-Cola is constantly working with us to find new, refreshing ways to enhance the fan experience,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’ve seen high demand for premium experiences during our NASCAR weekend, with our Club One suite being sold out for every race since 2021, so we’re thrilled to have a new option with experiences that only Coca-Cola can deliver.”

For $299, the Coca-Cola VIP Race Day Experience comes packed with a day full of fun and unforgettable experiences as Coca-Cola celebrates 25 years of the Coca-Cola racing family and 75 years of NASCAR:

A pre-race track pass, giving fans stage-front access to the Parmalee pre-race concert and driver introductions, plus a chance to walk on the track and see last-minute prep for the Ambetter Health 400.

Access to the Coca-Cola Corner VIP Hospitality, which includes a complimentary buffet and Coca-Cola beverages.

Access to an exclusive Q&A session with a Coca-Cola Racing Driver or Alum

A Lower Johnson Grandstand ticket to enjoy 400 miles of NASCAR action

Guided garage tours available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last

The Coca-Cola VIP Race Day Experience will be limited to 200 guests, so fans are encouraged to call the AMS ticket office at 877-9-AMS-TIX or go to www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/events/ambetter-health-400/ to purchase their Coca-Cola VIP Race Day Experience today.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, with intense, door-to-door racing around the historic high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 17-19, 2023, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

