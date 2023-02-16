LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Report: DAYTONA 500 Duels

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Wendy’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 14th

FINISH: 11th

POINTS: —-

*Noah Gragson competed in the second duel to determine his starting position for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. With his 11th-place finish, Gragson will start Sunday’s race from the 22nd position.

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “The guys up front were getting really ‘squirrley’ and I didn’t want to chance it, but I have a really good idea of what we need for Sunday’s race. Good job by every one on our No. 42 Wendy’s Chevrolet to get us here.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Guns N’ Roses Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 14TH

FINISH: 12TH

POINTS: —-

*Erik Jones competed in the first duel to determine his starting position for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. With his 12th-place finish, Jones will start Sunday’s race from the 25th position.

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “A good night for our No. 43 Guns N’ Roses Chevy. We have good speed, just need to get our Camaro driving a little better. The biggest thing for us tonight was to keep it clean and have this car in one piece so that we can now work on adjusting things for Sunday. We did that and now we’ll spend tomorrow’s practice dialing in our No. 43 Chevy and be ready for 500 miles on Sunday.”

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 12TH

FINISH: 14TH

POINTS: —-

*Jimmie Johnson competed in the first duel to determine his starting position for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. With his 14th-place finish, Johnson will start Sunday’s race from the 29th position.

Jimmie Johnson Post-Race Thoughts: “My first race in the Next Gen car is done and we finished 14th in the Duel. Wish that we finished a little bit better, but we got a ton of great reps for the No. 84 Carvana Chevy team. I have new over-the-wall guys, a new spotter, new crew chief, a new team – to have this behind us is really good and I think it was a really successful day. I wish that our strategy was a bit better for the cars we were running with, but we have 500 miles on Sunday to figure that out.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as “The King”, earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. LEGACY M.C.’s vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today’s most iconic drivers.

LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

