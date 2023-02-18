Carson Hocevar – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: Instagram / @NieceMotorsports | Twitter / @NieceMotorsport | Facebook / NieceMotorsports

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Start: 9th | Finish: 12th

Entering his third full-time season, Carson Hocevar has one thing on his mind, winning — five wins to be exact. The Portage, MI driver began the weekend with a 17th-place finish in practice and 9th-place starting position. Ultimately, Hocevar was able to score a 12th-place finish Friday night at The World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway.

As the green flag waved, Hocevar was able to work his way into the top-ten to score stage points with a 7th-place finish at the conclusion of Stage One.

Through the second stage, drama started to pick up as the race saw its first red flag after an incident in the lead pack. Fortunately for Hocevar, his truck was unscathed. Hocevar was able to keep the trend of stage points alive with a ninth-place finish in the second stage; securing two valuable championship points.

As the final stage began, the urgency of the drivers skyrocketed as rain became a bigger threat in the area. Hocevar was able to weave through the incidents on track to hold onto his 12th-place running position. But, after an attempt to resume the race from a rain delay failed, Hocevar escaped Daytona without a scratch on the car in 12th.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.