When you want to move, you’ve got a few options laid out in front of you. You can either hire professionals to handle the move for you, or do it by yourself. If you chose the latter, then you will definitely need a moving van or truck. In this article, we will provide you with 5 tips to pick the right moving van for your move, from certified NYC movers.

Ensure You’re Renting from a Certified Mover or Renting Business

One of the more important aspects of renting a van or truck is to ensure the vehicle is road-ready and won’t break down. In order to make sure of this, you should look to rent only from reputable companies. Check for reviews online, ask for opinions from friends, and try to understand that renting cheap isn’t always the better option.

Always do an inspection of the vehicle before driving it. If the van you’re renting isn’t in good condition, it might break down on the way to your new apartment. That’s an added stressor you might not want to deal with when moving, since moving itself is stressful enough as it is.

General Checks

As mentioned in the previous tip, it’s always good to inspect the vehicle before driving it. Check the paint to see if it’s consistent and pay close attention in case there’s any rust on the body. If the radio doesn’t work, that might not be a dealbreaker, but without lights you might as well be driving blind. Another important thing to remember is to check the tires and see if they’re in tip-top shape. You could always ask to test-drive the vehicle, to see if there are any problems with the pedals.

Read the fine print

Rental companies are infamous for having fine print written all over the renting contract. You should always pay close attention to what you sign, and this is no exception. Another thing you should be on the lookout for is how the car is insured, and whether or not that cost is passed onto you, the client.

If the contract stipulates that you are to be responsible for any damage the car sustains during the renting agreement, make sure to check the vehicle for any previous damage it might have incurred so the rental company doesn’t pin it on you. Also, remember that if you’re doing a one-way move, in which the vehicle leaves from one station and must be dropped off at another, you might incur additional costs.

Familiarize Yourself with Driving a Large Vehicle

When you drive a van or a truck, you must always keep in mind that you are no longer driving a car. Cars are small and can fit on narrow roads, whereas with trucks or vans, you must always be mindful of your surroundings. Try to drive on main roads as much as possible, take care of height restrictions (you don’t want to get stuck), and keep your distance from other cars. Respecting the speed limit and the local traffic laws is also a must.

The Size of the Truck/Van

Finally, before you decide to rent, you should take a bit of time and decide on the size of the vehicle. Ask yourself, what sort of stuff are you moving? Do you have a lot of big boxes? Are you moving furniture or delicate objects? These sorts of questions will help you find out the type of truck you need to rent. There are numerous options to choose from, but based on your need, you might only need a small van. On the other hand, if you’re moving large objects, a truck might be the way to go.