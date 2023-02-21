Rosberg X Racing retains Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson for Extreme E Season 3

21 February 2023, London: Inaugural Extreme E winners and Season 2 runners-up Rosberg X Racing (RXR) have retained their driver line-up for the forthcoming campaign. Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson will be back behind the wheel for the team founded by 2016 Formula 1™ World Champion Nico Rosberg.

RXR were narrowly denied back-to-back championship honours in the Extreme E Season 2 finale, when victory at the Uruguay Natural Energy X Prix last November went the way of Sir Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing.

Mechanical issues at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix meant the team failed to start in an Extreme E Final for the first time. This misfortune in the penultimate round, combined with falling short of a spot in the Final in Uruguay, saw Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Kristoffersson finish just two points behind Season 2 champions Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez.

Their pace in the RXR ODYSSEY 21 was never in doubt. Out of the five X Prix in the calendar, the Swedish duo finished as fastest qualifiers three times, and took the top step of the podium twice – at the season-opener in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, and the second round of the Sardinian double-header. What’s more, the pair scored the quickest combined time in the Continental Traction Challenge in three out of the five race weekends.

Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky, RXR, said: “Joining RXR last year was a dream come true. I learnt so much from Johan and the team, so to come back for another season is fantastic. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and give it everything I’ve got. It’s going to be an epic season!”

Nico Rosberg, Rosberg X Racing Founder and CEO, said: “I’m super happy that Mikaela and Johan have signed for another season. With the experience and track record of both drivers, we will be prepared for the battle and hopefully make for some exciting action on track. Last year, we sadly didn’t take home the championship trophy, but this year we plan on giving it our all!”

Johan Kristoffersson, RXR, said: “I am very happy to continue with RXR. I am confident that we can build on our experience and come back stronger than ever. Having Mikaela on my side for another season is an extra motivation. She’s a great person on and off the track and and she has really impressed me with her development and her will to work.”

Kristoffersson, who has now secured five wins for RXR across two seasons, is the most-decorated FIA World Rallycross Championship driver in history and secured his fifth World Rallycross crown in 2022. Since joining World Rallycross in 2014, Kristoffersson has amassed 35 wins and 50 podiums.

Alongside his Extreme E and World Rallycross championship wins, Kristoffersson has won titles in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC), Superstars International Series, and Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia. The Swede brings extensive experience and skill in multiple disciplines to his Extreme E efforts, as RXR bid for their second title this year.

Prior to joining RXR, Åhlin-Kottulinsky competed for JBXE, claiming third place in the first-ever Extreme E season. The Swede started her career with Rallycross, before moving to the circuit to become the first woman to win a race in the German Scirocco R-Cup in 2014.

Only four years later, she made history with a race win in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship as the first female driver to ever compete in the series. In 2021, she finished second in the STCC, having secured four wins during her time competing in the championship.

2022 marked a strong season for Åhlin-Kottulinsky in multiple disciplines, with first place finishes in the Rally Jameel and Sprint Challenge Scandinavia alongside third in Nitro Rallycross.

Åhlin-Kottulinsky also continues in her role as test driver for Extreme E’s Founding Partner Continental, helping to develop the CrossContact tyre for the series’ ODYSSEY 21 e-SUVs.

Kristoffersson and Åhlin-Kottulinsky’s success in the sport was acknowledged last year when both were awarded the Motor Prince Medal, alongside fellow Extreme E driver Timmy Hansen. Åhlin-Kottulinsky is the first ever female driver to receive this honour.

Kristoffersson and Åhlin-Kottulinsky will kick of their Extreme E Season 3 campaign in the NEOM season-opener on 11-12 March.

