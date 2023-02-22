Search
Categories:
NASCAR Track NewsNTT Indy

INDY NXT by Firestone Added to Brickyard Weekend at IMS

By Official Release
0

INDYCAR Development Series To Kick Off NASCAR-INDYCAR Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023) – INDYCAR officials have announced an adjustment to the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone schedule, adding the developmental series to the historic Brickyard Weekend in August at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix will take place Friday, Aug. 11 on the IMS road course, joining the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES for one of motorsports’ premier events in North America. It’s the only event in which both the top divisions of NASCAR and INDYCAR compete on the same circuit during the same event weekend.

“To feature INDY NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend is a tremendous opportunity,” INDY NXT by Firestone Director Levi Jones said. “This season, 19 INDY NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009. It is a growing series matching the growing INDYCAR paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”

This change will put INDY NXT into the spotlight on two marquee weekends at IMS instead of just one. INDY NXT’s May 12 race date, held in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ GMR Grand Prix weekend, will be shifted to the Aug. 11 date keeping the 2023 INDY NXT schedule at 14 races. INDY NXT will continue to race as scheduled Saturday, May 13 on the IMS road course.

The addition to the Brickyard Weekend schedule at IMS is the latest in a series of moves meant to highlight the pathway to North America’s premier open-wheel racing series.

Last month, INDYCAR announced an increased $1.4 million purse for the 2023 INDY NXT championship with the champion receiving benefits to be applied to an oval test at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indy 500 Open Test and Rookie Orientation Program, an entry for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and an entry for an additional 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES event.

The INDY NXT season begins Sunday, March 5 on the Streets of St. Petersburg. Peacock will provide live streaming of the race in the United States with additional coverage available from the INDYCAR Radio Network via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

Updated 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule

DateVenuesBroadcast TimeBroadcast
Sunday, March 5Streets of St. Petersburg9:50 a.m. ETPeacock
Sunday, April 30Barber Motorsports Park12:50 p.m. ETPeacock
Saturday, May 13Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Road Course		1 p.m. ETPeacock
Saturday, June 3Streets of Detroit Race 112:35 p.m. ETPeacock
Sunday, June 4Streets of Detroit Race 212:35 p.m. ETPeacock
Sunday, June 18Road America11 a.m. ETPeacock
Sunday, July 2Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course11:30 a.m. ETPeacock
Saturday, July 22Iowa Speedway11 a.m. ETPeacock
Sunday, Aug. 6Streets of Nashville10:05 a.m. ETPeacock
Friday, Aug. 11Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Road Course		4:50 p.m. ETPeacock
Sunday, Aug. 27World Wide Technology Raceway3:55 p.m. ETPeacock
Sunday, Sept. 3Portland International Raceway1:10 p.m. ETPeacock
Saturday, Sept. 9WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 13:25 p.m. ETPeacock
Sunday, Sept. 10WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 212:50 p.m. ETPeacock


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Alfonso Ribeiro Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Pala Casino 400
Next article
Tree Top® Partners with 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the Kroger Racing Team for First Time

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

Free Spins No Deposit UK

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category