RISI COMPETIZIONE ANNOUNCES 12 HOURS OF SEBRING DRIVER LINE-UP FOR 2023

Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 No. 62:

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Daniel Serra (BRA)

Gabriel Casagrande (BRA)

Houston, Texas (February 22, 2023) … Risi Competizione will be competing at the 71st annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship on March 18. As previously announced, the Houston, Texas-based Ferrari team is working to defend its 2022 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) Championship this season with Ferrari Competizioni GT official drivers Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra.

The new driver being announced for the team at Sebring is Brazilian Gabriel Casagrande. The 28-year-old native of Francisco Beltrão regularly competes in the hugely popular Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series, where he won the championship title in 2021. Prior to entering the Stock Car series, Casagrande competed in Formula 3 and Formula Renault. He’s also raced in the Porsche Cup Brazil and GT Sprint Race Brazil. Casagrande is looking forward to getting his first chance to drive the Ferrari 296 GT3 with Risi Competizione.

Risi Competizione driver, Gabriel Casagrande

“The team will be back at Sebring this year as we race to defend the Michelin Endurance Cup in the GTD Pro class with Davide and Daniel,” said Giuseppe Risi, Team Principal. “We’ve added a young Brazilian driver, Gabriel Casagrande, to drive alongside them. Again, this year will be a double weekend with WEC (World Endurance Championship) and we’re looking forward to getting back to a special track that we have some good memories and victories since our first year racing in 1998.”

The American Ferrari team competed in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with the new Ferrari 296 GT3 in its inaugural race but unfortunately suffered a rare DNF when they withdrew after the halfway point due to floorboard damage following an incident.

Last year the No. 62 Risi Competizione team finished ninth in class at the 12 Hours of Sebring with Rigon, Serra and Italian Eddie Cheever III driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Serra captured the pole in the GTD Pro class at the 3.74-mile, 17-turn central Florida road course in its 70th annual race.

