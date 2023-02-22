Wright Motorsports Welcomes Adelson and Skeer to SRO America Programs

BATAVIA, Ohio. (February 22, 2023) – Wright Motorsports has expanded to a two-car effort as the Ohio-based team enters a new season in the 2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS and GT America Powered by AWS. Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer will race the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (type 991.2) in the Pro/Am class, joining the returning and previously announced duo of Charlie Luck and Jan Heylen in the No. 45 Porsche. Adelson will also contest an entry in the GT America series, a separate sprint racing effort for Bronze-rated drivers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam and Elliott to the team,” said Team Owner John Wright. “In a very short amount of time, Adam has proven he has real talent behind the wheel, and together with Elliott, they did a great job in the Pirelli GT4 America championship last year. Both series offer lots of track time and strong competition, and we’re eager to get started.”

After participating in track days in a Porsche 911 GT3 in 2018, Las Vegas native Adam Adelson began his racing career in 2019 at age 22. He found his feet in the Porsche Sprint Trophy West and by 2021, advanced to the competitive ranks of the Pirelli GT4 America and the new GT America powered by AWS. He returned for a sophomore season in both series, finishing second in GT4 America with co-driver Elliott Skeer after accumulating three wins and eight podiums. In GT America, he celebrated two wins and five podiums, racing solo in the single-driver sprint series.

The 2023 season will see Skeer’s return to Wright Motorsports after the racer secured the 2015 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama (now Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America) with the team. Since then, Skeer has competed across North America’s most competitive series, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the Pirelli GT4 America Pro/Am class.

The two will again pair up for a full-season effort, competing in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America series. With the exception of the season finale at the Indianapolis 8 Hour, each race weekend of the GT3 series will host a pair of 90-minute races. Adelson and Skeer will compete in the Pro/Am class, where each driver is required to drive for half of each race and partake in a driver change over the course of the 90-minute stretch.

Adelson will also participate in the single-driver GT America series, created for Bronze-rated competitors who get to enjoy a pair of 40-minute races each race weekend. The series will run in support of the headlining GT World Challenge America championship, racing on some of the best tracks North America has to offer. The team will begin the season at Sonoma Raceway in California’s Wine Country, March 31 to April 2. From there, the pair of series will journey to many fan-favorite race tracks such as VIRginia International Raceway, Watkins Glen International, Road America, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For more information, visit wrightmotorsports.com.

Adam Adelson // No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R

I’m beyond excited to be racing with Wright Motorsports in GT World Challenge America and GT America this year. When I made the decision to enter my first year of GT3 class racing, it was a no-brainer that Wright was the Wright choice. They have incredible racing pedigree and experience, and I have no doubt in my mind that they’ll do everything they possibly can to put Elliott and I at the front of the field. Elliott won the Porsche GT3 Cup with Wright in 2015, and now being his co-driver, I hope to do something along those lines with him this year in our 911 GT3R.

Eliott Skeer // No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R

I am ecstatic to be back at Wright Motorsports for the 2023 SRO season! Knowing the operation John has cultivated has me looking forward to how both Adam and myself will grow as racers and succeed in GT3 with all the necessary support behind us from such an experienced team. The SRO GT3 field has strengthened each year and continues to bring a world-class talent pool and I cannot wait to dive into and fight within, the ability to also make the jump with your best friend as a codriver makes the experience even more special.

To me, everything about this feels Wright and I am eagerly counting down the days until we take the green flag at Sonoma. I have full trust in the WM team, in my codriver, and in our Porsche, to maximize every opportunity we can on and off track.

In a nice way, it’s like returning home.

2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge America and GT America Schedule

March 30 – April 2, 2023

Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, California

April 28-30, 2023

NOLA Motorsports Park

Avondale, LA

May 19-21, 2023

Circuit of the Americas

Austin, Texas

June 16-18, 2023

VIRginia International Raceway

Alton, Virginia

August 4-6, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS

Nashville, Tennesse

August 18-20, 2023

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

September 22-24, 2023

Sebring International Raceway

Sebring, Florida

October 5-8, 2023

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.