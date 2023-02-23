Production Alliance Group 300 Pre-Race Report

Blaine Perkins

No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Production Alliance Group 300

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Venue: Auto Club Speedway

Location: Fontana, California

Track Description: 2.0 mile(s)

Race: 150 Laps/300 Miles

Home Cookin: Bakersfield native Blaine Perkins will make his first career start at Auto Club Speedway. This race will mark the final race weekend on the current 2 mile oval configuration.

Left Coast Kid: After being caught up in an early incident at Daytona, Perkins currently sits fourth in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award standings. Headed to California, the 07 team will look to rebound going into the second race of 2023.

Quote Worthy

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for SS GreenLight Racing:

On the Auto Club Speedway:

On racing at Fontana: “Having the chance to race at my home track is a pretty cool experience. Every kid in racing hopes to have that chance one day,. When you look at some of the guys from California who have won here, it makes it that much more special. It is cool to look at guys like Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, and Kyle Larson who found success here. Knowing we have a chance to add our names to it, and being the last race on the big track, it definitely adds prestige.

Follow Blaine Perkins’ on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit www.BlainePerkins.com or connect with Blaine Perkins on Facebook (OfficialBlainePerkins), Twitter (@BlainePerkins21) or Instagram (@blaineperkins21).

Blaine Perkins Statistics

SS GreenLight Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series History…Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, the Mooresville, N.C. ,-based team has made more than 350 starts with multiple drivers. These include Cole Custer, Ross Chastain and Ross Chastain. SS GreenLight Racing has collected one win (Fontana 2022), eight top-fives, and 23 top-10 finishes.

Follow SS GreenLight Racing on Social Media: Keep up with SS GreenLight Racing news, notes, information, exclusive content and much more! visit www.ssgreenlight.com or connect on our social media channels. Follow along on Facebook (SSGreenLightRacing), Twitter (@SSGLR0708), Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and TikTok (SS GreenLight Racing)

SS GreenLight Racing Statistics

About AUTOParkIt.com: AUTOParkit™ offers a viable alternative to new or existing sites that normally doubles the number of cars parked in the same volume of traditional parking and provides it approximately the same cost than a conventional approach. It is more sustainable, faster to build, less expensive to operate, safer for the community and provides a necessary, convenient, alternative to an escalating global problem.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Perkins and SS GreenLight Racing teammate Gray Gaulding head to Auto Club Speedway looking to build on the chemistry the duo created thus far. Gaulding will be behind the wheel of the 08 machine for team owner Bobby Dotter.

Card Collector: Blaine Perkins Racing has partnered with Panini America as a Brand Ambassador. Perkins joins SS GreenLight Racing and Panini sponsored teammate Gray Gaulding as a Panini athlete. To start your collection, visit Panini. #whodoyoucollect

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, February 25, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NXS at California live at 4:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5:00 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the second event event of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.