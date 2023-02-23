KSDT, JD Motorsports, and Bayley Currey Partner Again in 2023 for 5 Races

Gaffney, SC- JD Motorsports is proud to announce that KSDT CPA has renewed its contract with the team and will be a primary partner on Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Chevrolet for multiple races this season. In addition to the primary races, the Miami-based firm will serve as the Official CPA of JDM.

This season marks the seventh year of partnership between KSDT CPA and JD Motorsports. Each season, the partnership has seen notable growth, and in 2022, KSDT CPA was a primary partner for several races with Bayley and looks forward to continuing the momentum this year. The goal has always been to build solid relationships in the NASCAR community. KSDT CPA will also have associate sponsorship on all the team’s cars throughout the entire season.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Bayley and JD Motorsports. Entering our seventh year, we feel that we have built some strong relationships and have been able to leverage our brand to do more for the sport and provide opportunities for the next generation of drivers.” said Jeffrey Taraboulos, Managing Partner for KSDT CPA.

“I’m excited to have KSDT back on the car for multiple races this season starting this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. Jeff Taraboulos and everyone at KSDT have always been a great partner with JD Motorsports.” said Bayley Currey.

About JDM:

Team Owner Johnny Davis first began fielding the No. 4 car in what is now the Xfinity Series in 1983 with Joe Henry Thurman as the driver. From 1983-1985, Davis and Thurman competed in 41 races and put the JD Motorsports name on the map. Although JDM has seen a sharp rise in on-track performance in the past few years, success is nothing new to this team. Years of good drivers and excellent runs have paved the way for what JDM is today. www.teamjdmotorsports.com

About KSDT CPA:

KSDT CPA is one of South Florida’s largest and one of the country’s fastest-growing accounting firms. Annually recognized as a Gulf Coast Regional Leader by Accounting Today and once again recognized by Forbes as one of the ‘Top Tax and Accounting Firms’ for 2023. KSDT CPA is a full-service firm with 18 partners, 190+ staff, and over 10,000 clients, providing tax, accounting, audit, and advisory services to a broad range of individuals and business clients in almost every industry.

In addition to our ability to handle complex domestic and international clients, KSDT CPA is proud to be a Member Firm of the Integra-International global CPA alliance which extends our service reach to every major business center of the world through its 5,000 members. KSDT CPA was named Best Place to Work for 2023 by the South Florida Business Journal.

For more about KSDT CPA visit www.ksdtcpa.com or call (305) 670-3370