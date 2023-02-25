Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Auto Club Speedway

Track; Auto Club Speedway– D-Shaped Oval (2.0-mile)

Race: Production Alliance Group 300; 150 Laps –35/35/80; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; February 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Auto Club Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of a rain-soaked technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff is scheduled to hit the 2.0-mile Auto Club Speedway for the first time in his career at 9:05 AM PT (12:05 PM ET) Saturday morning weather pending for a 30-minute practice session.

– Starting Position; Immediately after Practice, qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300 will take to the track at 9:35 AM PT (12:35 PM ET) Saturday morning weather pending to set the 36-car starting field. In 2023, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap to determine the starting order. From the results of qualifying the lineup will be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters with two cars failing to make the starting field. Retzlaff is scheduled to roll off 37th to make his qualifying lap. For those not able to attend in Southern California, Qualifying will be shown LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports App.

– Auto Club Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the Southern California 2.0-mile oval.

Featured Partners

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

Jeb Burton– No. 27 Contractor Rewards / State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Auto Club Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of the technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton and the No. 27 team is scheduled to hit the 2.0-mile Auto Club Speedway for the first time at 9:05 AM PT (12:05 PM ET) Saturday morning weather pending for a 30-minute practice session.

– Starting Position; Immediately after Practice, qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300 will take to the track Saturday morning at 9:35 AM PT (12:35 PM ET) weather pending to set the 36-car starting field. In 2023, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap to determine the starting order. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters with two cars failing to make the starting field. Burton is scheduled to make his qualification lap 34th. Qualifying will be shown LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports App.

– Auto Club Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Production Alliance Group 300 will mark Burton’s third career start at Southern California’s Auto Club Speedway. In two previous starts (2016, 2022) in NXS competition Burton holds an average finish of 15.0 with a best of 14th coming in 2022.

Featured Partners

Contractor Rewards; Get rewarded for your business! Earn points for doing business with top-brand manufacturers of building products. It’s simple, it’s free — and it’s rewarding! ContractorRewards.com

State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Solid.State.

Power Plus; For more than 30 years, Power Plus has been designing and installing industrial temporary power systems for the construction industry. Whether you’re building residential homes, commercial developments or civil engineering projects, we are the power experts and our crews have the experience, resources and construction generators to provide you with the temporary power system you need. For more information on Power Plus visit PowerPlus.com

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito.

Established in 2018, JAR Bommarito Autosport has competed full-time in the NCTS four times earning a team best back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 NextEra 250 season opener at Daytona International Speedway with driver Jordan Anderson.

Expanding to the NXS in 2021 the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS would drive to five Top-Five and six Top-10 finishes with various drivers behind the wheel in its first season. 2022 would see the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS claim the team’s first stage win and a runner-up finish while claiming four Top-10’s with driver Myatt Snider.

In 2023, JAR Bommarito Autosport will continue to grow fielding two full-time entries in the NXS; No. 31 for Parker Retzlaff, and No. 27 for Jeb Burton. JAR Bommarito Autosport will also compete in the NCTS with the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado various drivers in select races.