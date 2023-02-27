Your car is a major investment, so it makes sense to take care of it adequately. It doesn’t matter how new the vehicle is; you always have to be keen to notice any issues with the engine, tires, braking system, or other parts of the car. This guide will look at some of the most common car problems.

Shaky or Unsteady Steering Wheel

Your steering wheel may shake for various reasons. This usually happens when you drive at high speeds or when you brake. A shaky wheel isn’t always a cause for alarm, but it is wise to get the problem sorted out as soon as possible. In fact, this is among the problems that should only be fixed by professional mechanics. A common reason why the steering wheel may shake is that your wheels are unbalanced. Failing to fix this problem can lead to the damage of shocks and other parts of the steering wheel. Your steering wheel may also shake because of wheel misalignment. Make sure you go through the car and tractor manuals to see other common causes of shaky steering wheels.

Worn Brake Pads

Brakes are an integral part of your vehicle, and we always need to be certain that they will work perfectly. Unfortunately, your brake pads will wear after some time of use. You have to inspect your vehicle regularly to determine whether the brake pads are thin. At some point, you may not be able to stop quickly when you need to. In many cases, you will be able to inspect your brake pads through the holes in the wheels.

Overconsumption of Oil

If you notice that your vehicle is consuming too much oil, you should get it checked as soon as possible. Otherwise, you may end up damaging the car’s engine. Some parts that may need to be checked or replaced include the valve stems and piston rings. When these parts get damaged, oil can end up seeping into the combustion chamber, and this will result in quick consumption of the oil. If too much oil gets into the combustion chamber, blue smoke will appear in the exhaust.

Defective Cooling System

The cooling system is essential to the functioning of the vehicle. If it isn’t functioning properly, the car may not even run. Trying to drive a car with a faulty cooling system can easily lead to damage to the engine. This is because the engine might get too hot. You should always check the temperature gauge to see whether the engine is overheating. Smoke may also come out from under your hood to show that the cooling system is faulty.

Conclusion

Keeping your vehicle in good condition is very important. It is important to look out for some common car problems as you drive around. This can prevent serious inconveniences and will also minimize repair costs. Some car problems you may experience include a shaky steering wheel, defective engine coolant systems, worn brake pads, and overconsumption of oil. It is prudent to talk to a professional when you experience such issues.