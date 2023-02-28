Jr III Racing has Winning Weekend at Sebring

Sebring, Fla. (28 February 2023) – Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing kicked off a four week stretch that includes three very different race events at Sebring International Raceway this weekend with a successful season-opening outing in Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s (SVRA) SpeedTour event. The team supported several clients, preparing five cars for on-track duty at the bumpy Florida circuit, with Bill Glavin Jr. racing to two wins on the weekend.

Jr III Racing also prepared and supported the thundering brought a 2015 Dodge Challenger Trans Am driven by car owner Marc Sharinn, who made his fifth consecutive start at Sebring for the Spring SpeedTour event. Also in tow was the No. 76 1976 Ferrari 308 GT4 owned and driven by Vito Bigioni.

The Jr III Racing fleet on hand for the event included two 2020 BMW M2 CSR machines, with Glavin Jr. taking to the controls of the No. 99 Jr III Racing machine. Glavin Jr competed in two 30-minute sprint races and a 60-minute endurance race during the weekend, scoring two wins with a victory in Race 1 and then a second in the Historic Enduro.

Billy Glavin III, the owner of Jr III Racing, surprised his dad, Bill Glavin Jr., by bringing along the team’s 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL. Glavin Jr. was able to drive the CSL during Thursday’s test sessions. The CSL competed at the SVRA event at Sebring in 2020 with Glavin Jr. behind the wheel, which generated a victory as well as a runner-up finish.

“Between test sessions, SVRA, and IMSA events, we are spending a lot of time at Sebring this spring!” said Glavin III. “The team will be down here the next two weeks, so winning the Historic Enduro with my dad was a great way to start our time here. SVRA events are pretty straightforward so our clients and everyone under the tent has a great time at these events. This weekend was extra special because I could surprise my dad by bringing the CSL. The car means a lot to my dad and I, and he was so excited to get back behind the wheel of it this weekend.”

Jr III Racing will return to Sebring on March 12th for two VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races, followed by the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 18th. Jr III Racing’s vintage program will be back on track on March 31st at VIRginia International Raceway for the Vintage Drivers Club of America’s Wild Hare Run weekend.