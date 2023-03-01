Carson Hocevar – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, March 3 | Las Vegas, Nevada | 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Daytona Recap: In the season-opener, Hocevar was able to kick-off his championship campaign with a 12th-place finish at Daytona. He collected stage points in both stages and was able to show speed throughout the rain-shortened event.

Hocevar on Last Week’s Race at Daytona: “Daytona is really just a game of luck, but Vegas is going to be all about speed and the work the team has done in the shop,” said Hocevar. Our superspeedway program has been really good and I’m expecting more of that this week.”

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Las Vegas: “It’s going to be really important to take advantage of all the hard work everyone has put in at Niece Motorsports in the offseason. Vegas is a tough place just because of how soon we go in the year. Everyone is good throughout the field because of how long they’ve had to prepare for the first 1.5-mile race.”

Hocevar at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: In two starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hocevar has an average start and finish of 11 and 18.5, respectively. Hocevar led nine laps in the Craftsman Truck Series’ visit to the 1.5-mile track one year ago.

On the Truck: “I’m confident in this group on our Worldwide Express Silverado because of the long hours they’ve put into this piece. We’ve tried to take advantage of every little detail we can so we can be at the top of our game.”

Public Appearances: Hocevar, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Friday from 3:30pm – 4:15pm at the Neon Garage in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway infield.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.