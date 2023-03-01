Ross Chastain – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, March 3 | Las Vegas, Nevada | 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Truck Last Week at Daytona: Travis Pastrana was behind the wheel on the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Although this was Pastrana’s first start in the Craftsman Truck Series at Daytona, the action sports legend was able to secure a 13th-place finish in the rain-shortened race.

Chastain on First Truck Start of 2023 in Friday’s race at Las Vegas: “It’s super exciting getting back into the Truck Series with Worldwide Express,” said Chastain. “I love to race anything, so for Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing to let me do it is an honor; and I know that. The fact I get to do this with Niece Motorsports is great – they’re family. We’ve done a lot together, but we have a lot that we still want to prove.”

Chastain at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Among NASCAR’s top-three series, Chastain has made 23 starts at Las Vegas, securing three top-five finishes and one win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With Niece Motorsports, Chastain has an average finish of 10th in the Truck Series at Las Vegas, including a second-place finish in 2019.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.