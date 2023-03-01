Kris Wright NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, March 3

Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Track Description: 1.5-mile

Race: 134 laps / 201 miles

F.N.B. Corporation … F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

Under the Neon Lights Experience … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track debut at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2021, with Young’s Motorsports.

The Pittsburgh, Pa.,- native has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the 1.5-mile track that features the Neon Garage.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 18th speedway (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

“The No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST team feels confident heading into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event this weekend. We are bringing a new intermediate Chevrolet Silverado RST with us to help capitalize on a track that everyone is comfortable with.

“Last year, I produced one of my best qualifying efforts, and had a solid top-15 run going in the race. So going back to the track is exciting.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 28th, 29th and 30th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas, Nev., -facility. The organization posted a team best finish of 10th-place with driver Austin Hill on March 2, 2018. The 27 previous starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finish of 20.7, and two laps led.

Putting the Young in Young’s Motorsports … Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young has three starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 409 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finishing position of 21.2.

Catch the Action … The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast on FS1 on Friday, March 3 at 9:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:30 a.m. (ET). In addition, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will air on FS1 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)