Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway March Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Victoria’s Voice 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): First National Bank (FNB)

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: 20th

2023 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

Glad You Are Here: For the second time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank-holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

Under the Neon Lights Experience: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track debut at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2021, with Young’s Motorsports.

The Pittsburgh, Pa., – native has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile track that features the Neon Garage.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 18th speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 105th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 104 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has six prior Truck Series races as crew chief at Las Vegas with a best finish of 19th with Frenchman driver Michel Disdier in March 2018.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 28th, 29th and 30th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the Las Vegas, Nev., facility.

The organization posted a team-best finish of 10th place with driver Austin Hill on March 2, 2018. The 27 previous starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finish of 20.7 and two laps led.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 409 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finishing position of 21.2.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “The No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST team feels confident heading into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event this weekend. We are bringing a new intermediate Chevrolet Silverado RST with us to help capitalize on a track that everyone is comfortable with.

“Last year, I produced one of my best qualifying efforts, and had a solid top-15 run going in the race. So going back to the track is exciting.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Brad Means

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A | 2023 Owner Points Position: N/A

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway the second race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 142: This weekend at Las Vegas, Boyd will make his 142nd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 89th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcomes Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals was established in 2004 and has been responsible for providing outstanding service and equipment ever since. Their specialty is in contractor and homeowner equipment rentals and sales.

Customers value their commitment to providing the absolute best in customer service and reliable equipment, using brands you know and trust.

Nor-Cal Equipment services all of Northern California and also parts of Nevada and Oregon.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200 will mark Boyd’s eighth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

In his seven previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 19th after starting 31st in the 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

He holds an average finish of 24.3 since 2019.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Boyd has made 51 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.7.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 88 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.9.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means.

He will Truck Series crew chief debut in “Sin City” on Friday night.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Back in black heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I am looking forward to a solid weekend in our No. 12 Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“The No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team is pumped to get to Las Vegas and have a strong race on Friday night.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Matt Mills

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

﻿Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 20th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back!: Veteran racer Matt Mills returns to Young’s Motorsports for the first of a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Friday night’s Victoria Voice 200 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Last March, Mills made the first of a four-race run with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. He earned a season-best 15th place with Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas after qualifying 27th.

Sponsor Intel: Mills will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from J.F. Electric.

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

Matt Mills Truck Series History: From 2016 to 2022, Mills has 15 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-high 15th place finish in 2022 driving the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

He Will Be Back For More: Following Las Vegas, The New Philadelphia, Ohio native will also return to the driving duties at Texas Motor Speedway (April 1), Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (May 26) and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 3).

Matt Mills Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200 will mark Mills’ third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his two previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 15th after starting 27th in the 2022 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

He holds an average Las Vegas finish of 20.0 since 2017.

Matt Mills Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Mills has made 12 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.3.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 97th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 96 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his seventh race as crew chief at Las Vegas.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I’m very excited about returning to Young’s Motorsports this year and building off our experiences from 2022. I am also very happy to be starting the schedule off with Vegas, one of my favorite race tracks where we finished 15th last year and hoping to improve even more this year.”

Race Information:

The Victoria’s Voice 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the second of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., March 3, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Qualifying begins immediately following practice at 2:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).