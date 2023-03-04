Carson Hocevar – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 8th | Finish: 7th | Driver’s Points Standings: 7th

Coming off a solid start to the year at Daytona, Hocevar was optimistic about the fortune Las Vegas Motor Speedway would hold for him. Fortunately for the Portage, Michigan driver, he was able to capture a seventh-place finish from his 8th-place starting position.

In typical Las Vegas fashion, the race produced calamity at times, but also big strategy calls throughout the event. Hocevar, who pitted under a caution midway through the first stage, was able to capture 8th-place stage points in Stage One.

From there, Hocevar stayed out under the stage break allowing him to take the lead on the ensuing restart, where he was able to capture the Stage Two victory.

After dominating the second stage, Hocevar unfortunately wasn’t able to make it passed 7th as the final stage went caution-free. Through a sequence of green flag pit stops, Hocevar was able to secure a 7th-place finish in Sin City.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “It’s good to have that Playoff Point in the bank to carry with us throughout the year; it could play a big role late in the season. We needed clean air to contend with [Kyle Busch]. These Worldwide Express guys worked really hard on bringing this new truck and package to the track and the WWEX Racing blue colors look good up front.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.