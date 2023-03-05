STEWART-HAAS RACING

Las Vegas 400

Date: March 5, 2023

Event: Las Vegas 400 (Round 3 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Note: Race extended four laps past its scheduled 267-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 14th, Finished 9th / Running, completed 271 of 271 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 21st, Finished 16th / Running, completed 271 of 271 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 31st, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 270 of 271 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 20th, Finished 28th / Running, completed 269 of 271 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (3rd with 108 points, 21 out of first)

● Aric Almirola (21st with 52 points, 77 out of first)

● Ryan Preece (31st with 29 points, 100 out of first)

● Chase Briscoe (32nd with 28 points, 101 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Harvick earned his second top-10 of the season and his 14th top-10 in his series-leading 28th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas.

● This was Harvick’s second straight top-10. He finished fifth last Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. He has not finished outside of the top-12 this season.

● This was Harvick’s fourth straight top-15 at Las Vegas. He finished ninth in September 2021 and 12th in the series’ two races at the track last year.

● Harvick finished 10th in Stage 2 to earn a bonus point.

Race Notes:

● William Byron won the Las Vegas 400 to score his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Las Vegas. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was .622 of a second.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 26 laps.

● Only 18 of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Ross Chastain remains the championship leader after Las Vegas with a three-point advantage over second-place Alex Bowman.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the United Rentals Work United 500k on Sunday, March 12 at Phoenix Raceway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.