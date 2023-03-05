Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Las Vegas

STEWART-HAAS RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: March 4, 2023

Event: Alsco Uniforms 300 (Round 3 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/45 laps/110 laps)

Race Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: John Hunter Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Riley Herbst (Started 10th / Finished 8th, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 3rd / Finished 12th, completed 200 of 200 laps)

SHR Points:

● Riley Herbst (5th with 112 points, 44 out of first)

● Cole Custer (7th with 88 points, 68 out of first)

SHR Notes

● Herbst earned his third top-10 of the season and his fourth top-10 in eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas.

● This is Herbst’s third straight top-10. He finished sixth in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and seventh last weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

● This is Herbst’s third straight top-20 at Las Vegas. He finished 18th last September and 14th in March.

● Herbst’s eighth-place finish bettered his previous best finish at Las Vegas – ninth, earned twice, in September 2019 and February 2020.

● Herbst finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and seventh in Stage 2 to earn four more bonus points.

● Custer earned his second top-15 of the season and his sixth top-12 in six career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas.

● Since his Xfinity Series debut at SHR in 2017, Custer have never finished outside the top-12 at Las Vegas.

● Custer finished eighth in Stage 2 to earn three bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Austin Hill won the Alsco Uniforms 300 to score his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Las Vegas. His margin over second-place Justin Allgaier was .268 of a second.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 22 laps.

● Only 12 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Hill leaves Las Vegas as the championship leader with a 21-point advantage over second-place Justin Allgaier.

Sound Bites:

“The track changed a ton on us from practice with our Haas Automation Ford Mustang. We had a pretty fast car in practice, and we made some adjustments. It was just a handful in the race. We were making swings at it the entire race and couldn’t quite find the balance. We’ll work on it for next time. The guys worked hard all day. We just have to put it in the notebook and figure out what to do better.” – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

“Man, we had a fast No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang. We were great on the long runs, but after green flag pit stops there weren’t any cautions to help us get bunched up again. We were just kind of stuck. I’m happy to see the consistency to start out the year and to have speed each and every week. Our win is coming.” – Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the United Rentals 200 on Saturday, March 11 at Phoenix Raceway. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.