Dover Motor Speedway inks multi-year partnership with Knockaround Sunglasses

Knockaround Sunglasses are the official sunglasses of Dover Motor Speedway.

Company will have a booth near Monster Monument during April 28-30 NASCAR weekend.

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to order NASCAR tickets.

DOVER, Del. (March 6, 2023) – Dover Motor Speedway and Knockaround Sunglasses, a California-based business which has provided affordable and durable eye protection for close to two decades, have entered a multi-year partnership, track officials said today.

Knockaround Sunglasses, headquartered in San Diego, was established in 2005 with the goal of making sunglasses that were stylish and practical at the same time.

With the agreement, Knockaround Sunglasses are the “Official and Exclusive Sunglasses of Dover Motor Speedway.”

“We are excited to partner with Dover Motor Speedway and make Knockaround its official and exclusive sunglasses,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. “The NASCAR audience is ideal for Knockaround, and Dover Motor Speedway is the perfect partner for us. I have personally known Mike Tatoian and his team for a number of years and not only know how strong a partner they are but also have seen firsthand the numerous types of events and large crowds Dover hosts each year.

“In addition, this partnership allows for Knockaround sunglasses to be sold in a number of NASCAR tracks year-round, anchored by our position at Dover, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our sunglasses to NASCAR fans directly across the country.”

Knockaround Sunglasses will be available for purchase near the Monster Monument April 28-30 when America’s best drivers return to Dover Motor Speedway for another NASCAR tripleheader weekend, capped by the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

“We welcome Knockaround Sunglasses to our growing partnership family,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “Monster Mile fans are the most loyal in NASCAR and we know they’ll be interested in checking out Knockaround Sunglasses while they enjoy all the excitement in our FanZone, watch our free concerts and experience the thrilling action on the track this spring.”

Knockaround Sunglasses will also be available year-round in the gift shops of the following Speedway Motorsports facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your ticket and camping options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.