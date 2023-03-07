Wright Motorsports Entries Return to Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America

BATAVIA, Ohio. (March 7, 2023) – Next week a new season is set to begin at Sebring International Raceway for the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America. Wright Motorsports will contest a pair of full-season entries with the return of Varun Choksey and John Goetz to the single-make series.

“Wright Motorsports has a strong history in the Carrera Cup series, and it’s great to be back for another season,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Both Varun and John showed considerable progress over the course of last season, and we’re looking forward to being in the fight for the championship again this year.”

After a consistent season of development last year in his rookie season, Varun Choksey earned two overall top-five finishes on the streets of Toronto. He’ll return to the series for a sophomore season in the Pro class, racing the No. 13 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car.

A longstanding driver with Wright Motorsports John Goetz is back for another season, looking to build on last year’s success of one pole position, 13 podiums and race wins at the Long Beach Grand Prix and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. With a decade of club racing experience in the GT Club of America and Trophy East series, Goetz is set to be an Am class championship contender in the No. 57 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America will run in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beginning with next week’s Twelve Hours of Sebring event. The 2023 season will also see the series share race weekends with Formula 1, NASCAR, and IndyCar. Each Carrera Cup race weekend will feature two 40-minute races. Every entry will race the newest generation of Porsche 911 Gt3 Cup car, and all the drivers will compete at the same time while divided into one of three classes: Pro, Pro-Am and Am.

DRIVER QUOTES

Varun Choksey // No. 13 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

I’m looking forward to building on a strong first season in Porsche Carrera Cup last year. There were plenty of highs and lows, but we made good progress through the year and learned a lot of valuable lessons. The 2023 season is approaching quickly, but I’ve spent the offseason preparing and making sure I’ll be straight up to speed when we get to the first weekend. I can’t wait for Sebring to get be back with the team and to get back on the racetrack.

John Goetz // No. 57 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

I’m looking forward to the third Carrera Cup North America season with Wright Motorsports. I’m expecting some serious fun driving with Varun again and working with the whole team to deliver great results. Hopefully I can continue to bring improvement to my craft and contribute to the Wright reputation. Driving a 992 Cup is my happy place.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.