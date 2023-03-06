Jr III Racing Looks to Continue Momentum into VPRC at Sebring

Sebring, Fla. (6 March 2023) – Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing heads to Sebring International Raceway for the first of two back-to-back IMSA event weekends. March 11th will mark the second round in IMSA’s VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPRC), followed by IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 18th.

Bijoy Garg will be back behind the wheel of the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320 after making his first sports car start at Daytona International Speedway in January. Daytona saw Jr III Racing and Garg rebound from an incident in the final practice session before qualifying. The Jr III Racing crew was able to quickly replace the entire rear end of the car within a six hour window to have the car ready for qualifying the next day. The rookie sports car driver then went on to qualify for his first pole award. Garg finished third and fifth in the two 45-minute sprint races on Saturday and Sunday.

Garg most recently competed in the Asian Le Mans series in February. Looking to get more time in the seat of a Ligier JS P320, he did just that. The first round of races was at the Dubai Autodrome, where Garg had a pair of tenth-place finishes. Garg ran the second half of the races in Abu Dhabi, which saw Garg finish eleventh and twelfth.

“I’m feeling reasonably confident going into Sebring this weekend,” said Garg. “We had the fastest car in Daytona, and my time competing in the Asian Le Mans Series helped me learn even more about the LMP3 car. Between my recent seat time and having the chance to learn Sebring during test sessions over the winter, I think we will have an opportunity for a podium.”

Jr III Racing had three starts in the now defunct Prototype Challenge at Sebring, with a highest finish of fifth in 2020. However, in 2022, Jr III Racing made its Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring debut, placing second in the LMP3 class. The Charlotte-based team most recently competed in the SportsCar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) SpeedTour weekend February 23-26 at the 3.74-mile Florida track.

“We are excited to have Bijoy back in the car for Sebring,” said Billy Glavin, owner of Jr III Racing. “He showed a lot of potential at Daytona, his first time out qualifying in a sports car, and he ended up on pole! Bijoy has gained more seat time in the Ligier while racing in the Asian Le Mans series, so between that and his start at Daytona, I think we will build on the great momentum we had at Daytona.”

The VPRC Sebring weekend will host two 45-minute races on Sunday, March 12th, starting at 8:00 am ET, followed by the second race at 1:30 pm ET.