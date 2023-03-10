Swift Transportation Launches Partnership with Blaine Perkins

Phoenix-based trucking company to be featured on the No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet beginning in Phoenix

March 10, 2023 – Blaine Perkins Racing announced a partnership with Swift Transportation as a part of a car unveiling ceremony today at Swift Transportation corporate headquarters.

The Phoenix-based trucking company will be showcased on the No. 07 SS Green Light Chevrolet driven by Blaine Perkins in multiple races this season beginning with the March 11th event at Phoenix Raceway.

Swift offers a variety of services within the transportation industry including linehaul, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, heavy haul, Intermodal and freight warehousing.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Swift, is the largest and most diversified freight transportation company, providing multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, as well as LTL services.

“We are excited to use this partnership to promote our rewarding career opportunities for shop technicians who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Together with Blaine Perkins and SS GreenLight, we look forward to a winning season.” said Kenneth McBee, SVP of Swift Transportation.

“I’m excited to begin our partnership with SWIFT Transportation this coming week, beginning with the unveiling of the car today at their corporate office in Phoenix,” said Blaine Perkins. “I am really looking forward to debuting the SWIFT Transportation Chevy on the racetrack Saturday, and start to build on this partnership as the season continues”

“It’s no secret that the trucking industry is a large portion of how this sport moves on a weekly basis,” added SS GreenLight team owner Bobby Dotter, “so to have a nationally known carrier such as SWIFT Transportation join Blaine and the 07 team is a big moment for our entire organization.”

About Knight-Swift: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, providing multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, as well as LTL services. Knight-Swift uses a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country’s largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to our customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

Follow SWIFT Transportation: To learn more about SWIFT Transportation, follow along on Twitter (@SwiftTransportation), Instagram (@swift_transportation), and Facebook (SWIFT Transportation).

For Information on joining the SWIFT family of drivers, visit www.swifttrans.com/careers/drivers.

About Blaine Perkins: A native of Bakersfield, CA. Blaine Perkins has been tearing up the track since he was ten years old. In 2023, Perkins will compete full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for SS GreenLight Racing, as he contends for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award. Entering the 2023 season, Perkins has 16 Xfinity Series Start with a best finish of 10th in October 2022 at Martinsville Speedway.

Follow on Social Media: To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit www.BlainePerkins.com or connect with Blaine Perkins on Facebook (OfficialBlainePerkins), Twitter (@BlainePerkins21) or Instagram (@blaineperkins21).

About SS GreenLight Racing: Owned by former series winner Bobby Dotter, SS GreenLight Racing enters its 14th season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Entering the 2023 Season, SS GreenLight Racing has amassed more than 380 starts, earning 1 win, 8 Top 5’s, 23 Top 10’s and 1 Pole.

Follow SS GreenLight Racing on Social Media: Keep up with SS GreenLight Racing news, notes, information, exclusive content and much more! visit www.ssgreenlight.com or connect on our social media channels. Follow along on Facebook (SSGreenLightRacing), Twitter (@SSGLR0708), Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and TikTok (SS GreenLight Racing)