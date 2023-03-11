TeamSLR’s Thad Moffitt Finishes 14th at NOLA

Late-Race Bid for Solid Top-10 Spoiled when TA2 Newcomer Gets Spun from Behind

Date: March 11, 2023

Event: New Orleans SpeedTour (Round 2 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 Series

Location: NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale, Louisiana

Layout: 2.75-mile, 16-turn road course

Format: 37 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, high-70s

Race Winner: Brent Crews of Nitro Motorsports

TeamSLR: Thad Moffitt – Started 17th, Finished 14th (Running, completed 37/37 laps)

Noteworthy: M1 Racecars was represented on the podium for the second time in the opening two races as Rafa Matos of Peterson Racing brought home a third-place finish today. M1 Racecars swept the podium at the season-opening race two weekends ago at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway by the race-winning Matos, his Peterson Racing teammate Austin Green in the runner-up position, and TeamSLR driver Connor Mosack finishing third after qualifying on the pole and leading 20 of the 27 race laps.

Thad Moffitt, Driver No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro:

“The TeamSLR guys brought a really fast Safety-Kleen Chevy. We were really good in the slow-speed stuff, really good in the esses handling-wise, and we struggled with some drive off. But the last 10 laps of the race, we ran top-five lap times, according to Scott Sr., and Scott Jr., so I feel like the speed was there, but again we got turned – unfortunate circumstances, went back to 16th and got back to 14th before we ran out of laps. We just need to keep our heads down and keep working and work toward Road Atlanta in two weeks. We’ve been turned twice in the first two races from what I thought was a good solid position. It makes me feel like maybe they’re picking on the new guy. I try to race these guys with respect and I’m not going to stop racing them with respect, but somehow this has to come to an end.”

Round three of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli takes the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 Series competitors to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta March 24-26 for the Mission Foods Atlanta SpeedTour. The event begins with two open test sessions on Friday, March 24. Practice on the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course is set for Saturday morning, March 25, followed by qualifying that afternoon. The 40-lap, 75-minute race will run Sunday, March 26, at 12:15 p.m. EDT. Coverage will be live streamed via the Trans Am Series and SpeedTourTV channels on YouTube, with a delayed broadcast on MAVTV set for 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 30.

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR (Scott Lagasse Racing) competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s newly renamed Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 Series in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr., The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 120 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.