Burton Finishes 35th at Phoenix

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team posted a disappointing 35th-place finish in Sunday’s United Rentals 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Burton started the scheduled 312-lap race from 27th place but struggled in the early going, dropping to 32nd place, one lap down, at the end of the first 60-lap Stage.

Burton lost another lap in the second Stage, and a strategy play – taking the wave-around on the race’s second caution – to regain one of those laps didn’t work as the No. 21 Mustang was passed again by the leaders in the closing laps of that Stage.

The DEX Imaging team didn’t fare any better in third segment of the race as Burton spun with 10 of the scheduled 312 laps left to run, bringing out the caution flag after a long green-flag stretch of racing.

He lost three spots due to the spin and the time spent on pit road for repairs, and wound up finishing the race but in 35th place.

Burton and the No. 21 team now turn their attention to next Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.