Toyota Racing – NCS Phoenix Post-Race Report – 03.12.23

REDDICK SCORES SEASON-BEST FINISH AT PHOENIX

Christopher Bell continues strong start to the season with third top-10 result

AVONDALE, Ariz. (March 12, 2023) – Tyler Reddick (third) scored a season-best result as he earned his first top-five finish of the season in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday evening. Christopher Bell (sixth) delivered his third top-six result in the first four races of the season to continue his strong start to the year.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Phoenix Raceway

Race 4 of 36 – 312 miles, 312 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, William Byron*

2nd, Ryan Blaney*

3rd, TYLER REDDICK

4th, Kyle Larson*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

6th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

14th, BUBBA WALLACE

17th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

23rd, DENNY HAMLIN

28th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

You had position and four fresh tires. Did you just need a few more laps?

“I just needed to execute on that restart. Just didn’t get the launch I needed to and wasn’t on William’s (Bryon) back bumper to take advantage of it in turn one. It’s very frustrating naturally – I think last year kind of the same thing. I didn’t have the best of restarts and finished third. Everyone on The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD did a really good job. This car was solidly like a third-to-fifth place car all day long, so to bring it home third is great but obviously when you are on four and you get position there at the end with that restart, you want to capitalize, so frustrating for sure.”

What happened on that last restart?

“I just screwed it up honestly. We had a really good The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD. We had a really good restart – the one before that. We were the first one with four tires. I just didn’t launch with William (Bryon) like I needed to, and I let him get away. Unfortunate to be on a tire advantage and not take advantage of it. It was a great call by Billy (Scott, crew chief) and everyone on this No. 45 23XI Toyota Camry TRD. I just need to get it done for them. We will keep working on it.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your race?

“Yeah, I felt like the Rheem Camry was everything that I needed to best of the rest again – the 5 (Kyle Larson) and the 24 (William Bryon). The 24 fell off a little bit at the end and I was able to get him, but the 5 was really fast and the 4 (Kevin Harvick) on the long run was really good too. Really happy with the consistency. We will keep fighting to try to get a little bit better.”

