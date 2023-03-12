Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Phoenix 1 Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway

United Rentals Work United 500 | Sunday, March 12, 2023

Ford Finishing Results:

2nd – Ryan Blaney

5th – Kevin Harvick

7th – Chase Briscoe

11th – Joey Logano

12th – Ryan Preece

13th – Michael McDowell

15th – Chris Buescher

18th – Brad Keselowski

25th – Austin Cindric

31st – Zane Smith

32nd – Todd Gilliland

33rd – Aric Almirola

34th – Cody Ware

35th – Harrison Burton

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Dent Wizard Ford Mustang (Finished 2nd) – “The last restart I thought… I got to the bottom of those guys into Turn 2… that I was in a good spot for Turn 3. I think the No. 45 kind of helped the No. 24 – got him a push down the back and got him a good spot. He had an advantage going in there. Close… but I wasn’t really close enough to the No. 24 going into Turn 3 to do anything. Overall: Pretty good day. We got a lot better all day. We finished a little better than I thought we’d run. So, that was positive.”

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang (Finished 5th) – “That one is not fun to swallow. We had a great car and didn’t need that caution at the end. We had a strong car and a chance to win. Just hate missing an opportunity when you have a car that strong.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang (Finished 7th) – “I think we overall had a pretty strong and solid day. Starting that far back in the pack, it just takes forever to get up there. I thought my car was good enough – if you would have put it in the lead, I would have been fine staying there. But, it was just a matter of getting up there – it takes a long time. It’s like every green flag run you pick up three or four, every pitstop you maybe get one and the restart you get one. It just takes forever to get up there when you start 24th. I thought we ran it pretty good as a complete race. On that second-to-last restart, I think we could have done a better job and been in a little bit better position. Overall, we really needed that type of run. We were fast all day, and not scratching our heads. Hopefully we can build on this and get that going.”