NASCAR TOUR COMES TO ATLANTA FOR TRIO OF THRILLING RACES THIS WEEKEND

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 13, 2023) – It’s race week in Atlanta and the anticipation is building for one of the most exciting weekends of racing on the NASCAR schedule.

Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts races across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series, with the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 doubleheader on Saturday and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series hitting the track for the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday.

Fans camping at the speedway will start arriving on Wednesday, and thousands more will congregate at the historic speedway for a weekend full of racing and entertainment. In the meantime, final preparations are being made around the facility for the big weekend.

“We’ve been getting ready for fans since the checkered flag fell in July,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “This weekend can’t get here fast enough.”

As flags and banners are hung around the property and the racing surface receives a fresh coating of paint, it all sets the stage for what is expected to be a thrilling weekend of NASCAR action in the sophomore season of the new-look, 28-degree banked Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Last March we saw 46 lead changes amongst 20 differerent drivers and side-by-side racing all day long,” said Hutchison. “AMS has the most compelling and exciting racing on the circuit. You’ve gotta be here for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend.”

Tickets and camping for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend March 17-19 are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, with intense, door-to-door racing around the historic high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 17-19, 2023, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

