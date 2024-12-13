Turn 3 Motorsport Welcomes Alessandro De Tullio for the 2025 USF Pro 2000 Championship

Young racing talent set for full season campaign with reigning champions

Mundelein, Ill. (December 13, 2024) – Turn 3 Motorsport is thrilled to announce Alessandro De Tullio has signed with the 2024 Championship winning team for the 2025 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire. The 18-year-old Miami native joins the team following an impressive debut in the final three races of the 2024 USF Pro 2000 season, where he qualified and finished in the top ten in his first outing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, earned a stellar fourth-place finish on the streets of Toronto, and capped off the year with another top-ten performance at the Portland International Raceway season finale.

De Tullio, a rising talent in American motorsport, brings an impressive resume to Turn 3 Motorsport. His formula car journey began with notable success in the USF Juniors series in 2022, where he finished fourth in the championship standings. His season included five wins—three of which were a clean sweep at Virginia International Raceway—four additional podiums, and five fastest laps. Beyond open-wheel racing, De Tullio has made a name for himself in both karting and Esports. He is a Road to Indy eSeries winner and was a formidable competitor in United States F4’s Esports Championship.

After his USF Juniors campaign, De Tullio returned to karting, finishing sixth in the USA SuperNationals for X30 Senior karts in 2022 and becoming the SKUSA Winter Series Champion in both X30 Pro and KA100 Senior karts in early 2024. His diverse racing background, blending real-world and virtual racing success, underscores his adaptability and potential.

De Tullio’s off-season preparation with Turn 3 Motorsport has been nothing short of impressive. During the USF Pro Championships Fall Combine in October, he consistently posted top-five times, concluding the final session with the second-fastest lap time. Further testing at NOLA Motorsports Park and Sebring International Raceway these past couple of weeks saw De Tullio consistently among the quickest drivers on track, solidifying his readiness for a full campaign in the highly competitive USF Pro 2000 series.

“I’m very excited to be joining Turn 3 Motorsport for the 2025 USF Pro 2000 season,” said De Tullio. “We’ve had many positive test days, improving and having good pace at different tracks. I can’t wait to show what we can do together next year! I want to give a huge thanks to my partners DTI Group, Sport Summa, and Inter MS for making this possible.”

“It’s great to have Alessandro (De Tullio) with us for the 2025 season,” said Dempsey. “He is a driver I have watched for a few years and always felt he is very talented, and his resume backs that up. He has settled in very well to the team, and we have improved at every test we have done together so far. We are really looking forward to seeing what he can for us in 2025.”

Turn 3 Motorsport heads into the 2025 season with high expectations as it continues to build on its strong foundation. With Alessandro De Tullio joining the team, Turn 3 Motorsport is poised for another successful campaign in the USF Pro 2000 Championship.

The 2025 USF Pro 2000 Championship will consist of eight events and 18 races across North America with the season opener kicking off in St. Petersburg, Florida from February 28 – March 2.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. The team was founded in 2016 by race car driver and coach Peter Dempsey and is co-owned by Peter and Mandy Dempsey. The team currently competes in the USF Pro Championships presented by Continental Tire.

In 2024, Turn 3 Motorsport were crowned the 2024 USF Pro 2000 Champions with Australian driver Lochie Hughes who clinched the championship title at the season finale in Portland. Turn 3 Motorsport also finished second in the Team Championship with a total of four pole positions, five wins, and six additional podium finishes with drivers Lochie Hughes and Danny Dyszelski.

In 2023, T3M tied for the most amount of wins in the USF Pro 2000 season with drivers Michael d’Orlando and Christian Brooks earning a total of five wins for the team. The team also earned seven pole positions, the most of any other team, and finished second overall in the Team Championship.

In 2022, T3M achieved a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with rookie drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport won the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.